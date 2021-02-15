The grassy hills of Tyler became slopes to snowboard and sled down on Monday for father, Tab Lawhorn, and 4-year-old son, Brady.
The Lawhorns were among several East Texans experiencing power outages on Monday morning and afternoon, but that didn't stop them having a fun snow day.
Brady's mom and Tab's wife, Zoe Lawhorn, said Brady has had so much fun in this winter wonderland.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh on Monday warned against residents traveling in snowy and icy conditions.
"If you don't have to get out, don't. The roads are covered in snow and it's becoming a little slushy," Erbaugh said. "There are lanes being formed in roads. Speeds are no more than 10 to 15 miles an hour. And in the way to work today, there were several vehicles that were stalled in the roadway and pulled over into snow banks. So it is very dangerous out here."
He noted that some lights at intersections are not working, and those should be treated as four-way stops.
Tyler Police Department officers are responding to all calls they receive, he said.
"It takes a little longer to get to them, but call us if you need us and we will be there," he said. "We have a lot of officers on the street today. So if you see them out, be careful. They may be directing traffic. They may be behind stalled vehicles. Just take it slow. It is very dangerous out here if you're on the roads. So if you don't have to, then don't."
Longview Fire Department Spokesman Kevin May said he measured 9 inches of snow at the fire department Monday morning.
May said it took him about 1.5 hours to drive 30 miles to work in the morning, even with a 4-wheel drive vehicle. His dog, a 5-pound Yorkie, was not fond of the snow.
“I threw him out the snow and he quickly ran right back up in the house, I mean, he wanted nothing to do with it,” May said, laughing. “Of course, I had about eight or nine inches at my house so when I put him on the yard it was up to his neck.”
A winter storm warning and a hard freeze warning remained in effect for the region until 6 p.m.
Hazardous conditions are expected to continue throughout the week. Much of East Texas, with the light fluffy snow, is susceptible to blowing and drifting snow across roads due to winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour.
Blowing snow can reduce visibility and cause snow to freeze quickly to the road surface causing icy road conditions.
Temperatures are expected to dip to single digits, and could possibly hit zero in the Tyler-Longview area and parts of East Texas.
Wind chills will create a “feels like” temperature as low as -8 degrees in Tyler, -4 degrees in Longview and -3 degrees in Carthage.
Temperatures and road conditions are not expected to improve until this weekend because of the expected second winter storm, National Weather Service Shreveport Senior Meteorologist Chris Nuttall said in a Monday morning weather briefing.
According to NWS Shreveport Science and Operations Officer Brad Bryant, the lowest temperature ever recorded in Longview was minus-4 degrees on Jan. 18, 1930.
“There’s a chance we might not be too far from that tonight,” Bryant said. “I would say it’s probably unlikely to beat that but sometimes when you get snowpack and clear skies and a very cold air mass - the temperatures can really plummet so it will be interesting to see exactly how cold it gets.”
Bryant said the low for Monday night will likely be in the top 10 lowest temperatures ever recorded in Longview. If the temperature reaches 2 degrees - as projected- it will be tied for second place.
The last time temperatures in Longview reached single digits was in 2018 but this cold spell is the coldest since 1989, Bryant said. It was about 2 degrees in December 1989, around Christmas.
“That was a major arctic blast and if somehow we can equal the temperature from that, that would be pretty impressive,” Bryant said.
The highest two day snowfall total in Longview is 14 inches. If the 9 inch preliminary snowfall total becomes official, this would be a top five two day snowfall record, Bryant said.
The second winter storm is expected to begin overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Sleet and freezing rain are expected to begin in the early morning hours Wednesday before transitioning to snow.
“There's another round coming and it could potentially be worse,” Bryant said. “I think there's some confidence by Friday, we may get above freezing. Definitely this weekend, it should be warming up.”
The Longview and Tyler areas are expected to get 2-3 inches of snow and sleet in the second storm and between 0.17 and 0.27 inches of freezing rain/ice. Southeast of a line from Tyler to El Dorado, Arkansas, Nuttall said there are expectations of more than a quarter inch of ice — possibly more than half an inch of ice.
“When you get totals over a quarter inch of freezing rain and ice, then that triggers an ice storm warning for us,” Bryant said. “Then we’re worried about power outages, downed tree limbs. There could be significantly more than a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation.”
Courtney Stern contributed to this report.