The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.

Tyler area

Challenge Air for Kids - Tyler Fly Day Event, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Pounds Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 700 Skyway Blvd., Tyler. Challenge Air aims to change their perception of those with special needs and help them find courage and reach their full potential through flight. Challenge Air for Kids - Tyler Fly Day opens new possibilities for those ages seven to 21 by offering them the opportunity to fly a plane. For more information and to sign up, visit www.challengeair.com .

Petting Zoo, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Whitehouse Public Library, 107 Bascom Rd., Whitehouse. Bonded Oaks Acres Petting Zoo will be bringing their animals out for this free, family friendly event. This family owned petting zoo raises Nigerian Dwarf Pigs, chickens, Narragansett Turkey, cows, Welsh Harlequin Ducks, Sebastopol Geese and Kune Kune Pigs. Kona Ice and face painting will also be at the event.

Beauty and the BEAST Bicycle Tour, 9 a.m. bicycle tour in downtown Tyler hosted by the Tyler Bicycle Club. Packet pickup and registration will take place at ETX Brewing Company. The ride will start at South College behind the business. For more information and to register early visit https://tinyurl.com/mrxnmv9r .

ArtsFest, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tyler Legacy High School. There will be all kinds of arts from all Tyler ISD campuses including singing, dance, music, artwork and more. Along with art, there will also be maker stations, art contests, food, dance classes, instrument petting zoo and other fun things.

Tyler Gun and Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, East Texas State Fairgrounds, 421 Fair Park Drive, Tyler. Over 200 vendors will be at this two-day event hosted by ALLTEX Gun Shows. Contact Allen Bowles at 918-658-4500 for more information.

Longview area

“The Nerd,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students, seniors, first responders; $10, Theatre Longview members. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .

Downtown Live Spring 2022, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Clint & the Cosmic Wave. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .

Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .

“Concert Under the Stars” Full Moon Party, featuring Kelli Grant, the Queen of Swing, 8 p.m. Sunday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Theme: Dance and Romance. Free movie follows concert: “Glass Bottom Boat,” starring Doris Day. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Also features full lunar eclipse. Cost: $10 online at eventbrite.com. Information: http://www.kokomotheatre.com or 903- 918-2132.

Historic Jefferson Train Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St. Admission: $8, free for children younger than 6, includes entry to R.D. Moses Texas & Pacific Model Railroad Museum. Information: (903) 240-6039, https://www.facebook.com/historicjeffersontrainshow/ .