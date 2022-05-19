Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:
Tractors, Trucks and Fun: The third annual, family-friendly Tractors, Trucks and Fun event is set 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Kilgore. The event includes tractor shows and awards, tractor games, a tractor parade and many more tractor-themed activities along with live music, wagon rides, food and more.
ARTrageous Dance Concert and Benefit: Enjoy a dance performance benefiting local organizations beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bergfeld park, 1510 S. College Ave. in Tyler. This year's event will benefit Rapha Ministry in Lonavala, India, and the local ministry SHINE. While the event is free, attendees are encouraged to donate $1 to each ministry.
Jumpshot Coffee grand opening: Celebrate the opening of Jumpshot Coffee 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 734 S. Fleishel Ave. in Tyler. Enjoy live music until 12:30 p.m.
Art on the Bricks: Take a walk through downtown Gilmer and enjoy local art 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Twenty downtown businesses will feature 45 artists, and the event also includes ice cream, snow cones, food trucks and more.
Crochet class: Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced crocheter, everyone is invited to a class 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Whitehouse Community Library, 107 Bascom Road. All interest levels are welcome, and basic crochet supplies will be provided.