Tractors, Trucks & Fun!
Chase Stewart along with his wife Makaila and children Mack, 2, and Virginia, 1, look over the tractors on display during Kilgore Main Street's Tractors, Trucks and Fun event, on Saturday June 6, 2020, in downtown Kilgore. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:

Tractors, Trucks and Fun: The third annual, family-friendly Tractors, Trucks and Fun event is set 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Kilgore. The event includes tractor shows and awards, tractor games, a tractor parade and many more tractor-themed activities along with live music, wagon rides, food and more.

Kilgore Main Street’s Tractors, Trucks and Fun event, on Saturday June 6, 2020, in downtown Kilgore. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

ARTrageous Dance Concert and Benefit: Enjoy a dance performance benefiting local organizations beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bergfeld park, 1510 S. College Ave. in Tyler. This year's event will benefit Rapha Ministry in Lonavala, India, and the local ministry SHINE. While the event is free, attendees are encouraged to donate $1 to each ministry.

Jumpshot Coffee grand opening: Celebrate the opening of Jumpshot Coffee 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 734 S. Fleishel Ave. in Tyler. Enjoy live music until 12:30 p.m.

New opened Jumpshot Coffee in Tyler offers a covered sitting area for customers.

Art on the Bricks: Take a walk through downtown Gilmer and enjoy local art 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Twenty downtown businesses will feature 45 artists, and the event also includes ice cream, snow cones, food trucks and more.

Crochet class: Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced crocheter, everyone is invited to a class 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Whitehouse Community Library, 107 Bascom Road. All interest levels are welcome, and basic crochet supplies will be provided.

 
 

