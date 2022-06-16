DSC_0085.JPG
Buy Now

Motorcyclists drive along the Juneteenth Parade route in June 2021 in Tyler.

 Tyler Morning Telegraph File

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:

Junebug Music, Makers and Art Fair: Enjoy a weekend of art 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Forge in Ben Wheeler, 1610 FM 279. The event will feature art, hand-crafted items, live music, vendors, a sidewalk chalk contest and more. For information, visit theforgebenwheeler.com .

Juneteenth Parade: Tyler's Juneteenth Parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday on Martin Luther King Boulevard and end at Woldert Park. A festival at the park will include free drinks, hot dogs, vendor booths and children's activities.

Entertainment Driving Downtown Tyler’s Revival

Celebrate Father's Day at ETX Brewing Co. from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Dads Day at ETX Brewing Co.: Celebrate Father's Day at ETX Brewing Co. from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the downtown Tyler location, 221 S. Broadway Ave. The event will include a special beer release and vendors. Live music by The Kin Donnette Band is set to start at 8:30 p.m.

Pride in the Park event brings ‘visibility’ to Tyler
Buy Now

A drag show performer lip-syncs and dances during their performance in October 2021 at Lindsey Park in Tyler.

Pride in the Park: Tyler Pride in the Park is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lindsey Park, 12557 Texas 364 Spur W. Numerous vendors, food trucks, a drag show and more are scheduled. For information, visit www.tylerareagays.com .

“The Goonies” showing: Catch a showing of the 1980s classic “The Goonies” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Hall, 103 E Erwin St. in Tyler. Tickets are free with a Tyler Public Library card and $10 with no card.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags

I cover local government in East Texas for the Tyler Morning Telegraph. I’m from East Texas and love getting to report on the area I grew up in. Texas A&M University former student. If you have story ideas email me at mmcham@tylerpaper.com