Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:
Junebug Music, Makers and Art Fair: Enjoy a weekend of art 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Forge in Ben Wheeler, 1610 FM 279. The event will feature art, hand-crafted items, live music, vendors, a sidewalk chalk contest and more. For information, visit theforgebenwheeler.com .
Juneteenth Parade: Tyler's Juneteenth Parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday on Martin Luther King Boulevard and end at Woldert Park. A festival at the park will include free drinks, hot dogs, vendor booths and children's activities.
Dads Day at ETX Brewing Co.: Celebrate Father's Day at ETX Brewing Co. from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the downtown Tyler location, 221 S. Broadway Ave. The event will include a special beer release and vendors. Live music by The Kin Donnette Band is set to start at 8:30 p.m.
Pride in the Park: Tyler Pride in the Park is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lindsey Park, 12557 Texas 364 Spur W. Numerous vendors, food trucks, a drag show and more are scheduled. For information, visit www.tylerareagays.com .
“The Goonies” showing: Catch a showing of the 1980s classic “The Goonies” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Hall, 103 E Erwin St. in Tyler. Tickets are free with a Tyler Public Library card and $10 with no card.