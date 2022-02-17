If you’re looking for something fun to do in East Texas this weekend, check out these five events:
“The Play That Goes Wrong”: See Tyler Civic Theater’s first production of the year, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday or at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tyler Civic Theater. In the play, a theater group is trying to put on the production of “A murder at Haversham Manor,” but nothing is going right. Purchase tickets at tylercivictheatre.com .
An evening with Ruthie Foster: Four-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Ruthie Foster is set to perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler. Foster performs numerous genres of music, including gospel, blues, jazz, folk and soul. Local singer-songwriter Matt Raker is set to open the show. For information and to buy tickets, visit libertytyler.com/events .
Pet adoption event: Find your new best friend at a pet adoption event put on by Athens Animal Rescue Shelter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Aaron’s GBC, 162 Heritage Pkwy, Mabank. Each person who adopts a pet will be entered to win a Legacy Pac-Man Arcade Game with riser. Goodie bags for each customer, pet items, hot chocolate and Scooby Snacks also will be offered.
Rock the Dome: Hear — and see — some of your favorite rock songs come to life 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Tyler Junior Colleges Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St. The show is set in the center's 40-foot dome theater and will offer a psychedelic musical experience. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at tylerjuniorcollege.universitytickets.com .
UT Tyler Singing Day: Middle school and high school students are invited to an all-day singing event 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the University of Texas at Tyler, 3900 University Blvd, FAC 2211. Choral music experiences are scheduled in the morning, while musical theater is planned in the afternoon. The day will end with a performance at 4 p.m. that parents can attend. Students should bring a sack lunch and water. To register for the free day of singing, visit singingacademy.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT .