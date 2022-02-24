If you’re looking for something fun to do in East Texas this weekend, check out these five events:
"Mutts Gone Nuts!": Canines will rule the stage in "Mutts Gone Nuts!" at 7 p.m. Friday at the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University in Longview. Performing dogs include two Guinness World Record champions. The Texas Lone Star Rescue and the Longview Animal and Adoption Center are supporters of the show. Ticket holders are asked to bring a donation of high-quality dog food in a sealed bag. VIP or general tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/muttsgonenuts .
Drive-in movie: See a free showing of “Jungle Cruise” at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Corner Lot at the intersection of Jarratt Street and CR 2103 in Rusk. The Disney movie stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Attendees can listen through their radio or through the outdoor sound system.
Minibike races: Minibike races are set noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lone Star Harley Davidson, 1211 SSE Loop 323 in Tyler. The races include overall pavement races and 330-feet drag racing. Admission is free.
"Rock the Classics II": Classical music meets pop in East Texas Symphony Orchestra's "Rock the Classics II" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cowan Center, 3900 University Blvd. in Tyler. Guests include Stanley's BBQ All-Star Band and The Magills. Popular songs and their classical counterparts, such as "Beyoncé meets Schubert," will be performed. To learn more and for tickets, visit etso.org .
"Something Rotten:" Theater TJC is set to perform “Something Rotten,” based on the book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rogers Performing Arts Center, 1303 S Mahon Ave. in Tyler. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, students and active military members. This show is not recommended for young children. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com .