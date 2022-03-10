If you’re looking for something fun to do in East Texas this weekend, check out these five events:
Antique Quilt Show: The second annual antique quilt show continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. The exhibit will be open until April 9. There is a $2 donation suggested for attendees. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Mineola Antique Fair: The March antique show is set 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 115 Lankford St. in Mineola. More than 20 vendors will attend the show. Admission and parking are free.
Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies: An interactive dinosaur exhibit can be experienced this weekend at the Discovery Science Place, 308 N Broadway Ave. in Tyler. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Go to www.discoveryscienceplace.org/plan-your-visit/ for ticket information.
Bigger than Texas Art Exhibit: Shine Coffee is opening its new art exhibit 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 108 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. This exhibit is focused on culture as seen through the eyes of nine local artists.
St. Patrick's Day celebration: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at ETX Brewing, 221 S. Broadway Ave. Stop by for Irish food, green drinks and live music featuring the Bluez Boys from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.