Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:
First weekend of "Sister Act": "Sister Act," the nhe newest show at the Tyler Civic Theater, is set 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 400 Rose Park Drive. “Sister Act” is a musical comedy based on the 1992 film. For information and to purchase tickets, visit tylercivictheatre.com .
Tyler Area Builders Association Parade of Homes: Tour newly constructed homes Saturday through June 12 that show off the work of builders and subcontractors who are part of the Tyler Area Builders Association. The tour begins 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues the following week. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. For information, including locations and purchase tickets, visit TylerAreaBuilders.com. Tickets also can be purchased at each of the participating homes.
80 Acre Market Summer Kick-off: Start your summer with family fun at the 80 Acre Market, 12229 FM 1650, Gilmer. The grounds will be open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Stour hours are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The market has live music, family activities, food trucks and more. For details, go to 80acremarket.com.
CASA’s Passport to Fashion: Enjoy a day on the town shopping and supporting CASA for Kids of East Texas. Begin Saturday with a fashion show, breakfast and on-site shopping from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at CASA, 3616 West Way St. in Tyler. Community boutique shopping begins at 10 a.m., and participants will be given a “passport for fashion.” To buy tickets, see the list of participating shops and more information, visit tinyurl.com/4ujbae33 .
Salem Vintage grand opening: Salem Vintage has set a grand opening 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 220B W. Erwin St. in Tyler. Live music by Cloi Crider and other activities are planned. Ten percent of all proceeds at the grand opening will be donated to CASA for Kids of East Texas.