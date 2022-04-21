Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:
Para-Con: Come investigate the paranormal Saturday at the 10th annual Para-Con in Mineola. The event is set 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 119 N. Johnson St. Topics to be examined include ghost hunting, Bigfoot, psychic readings, UFOs and more. For information and tickets, go to tinyurl.com/mineolaparacon2022 .
Art in the Garden: Create art 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Art in the Garden event at 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler. Attendees are encouraged to bring paint, sketch books, easels and anything else needed to create. Admission is free, and refreshments will b e provided. For information, go to bit.ly/AnnualArtInTheGarden .
Touch a Truck: Get up and close with all types of vehicles at the Touch a Truck event set 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Highway in Tyler. Vehicles set to attend include emergency, construction, landscaping, delivery, public service and lots more. Children will have the chance to explore, meet the drivers and even get behind the wheel. Crafts and food trucks also will be at the event. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family and can be purchased on site. for information, go to www.juniorleagueoftyler.org/initiatives/touch-a-truck/ .
Camp Tyler Earth Day celebration: An Earth Day celebration is set 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Camp Tyler, 15143 Camp Tyler Road, Whitehouse. The family event will feature activities and demonstrations by local organization about how to enjoy East Texas’ environment. The event is free, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Dia Del Niño: Celebrate Dia Del Nino (Children's Day) from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. The event is free and features clowns, contests, folk dances, prizes, local vendors, food and more.