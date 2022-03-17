Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Mostly sunny early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.