Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events:
Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake: Head to the lake to enjoy an airshow in celebration of America from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Creek Lake in Mabank. At the event will be the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Airforce Heritage Flight, the P-51 Mustang, two historic B-29s and more. This show is free and supports local veterans through CampV, Navy-Marine Corps Relief and Fisher House. Donations for this are only accepted by visiting https://ccveteransfoundation.org/ .
“Celebrate America”: The Tyler Community Band will be performing at a free concert featuring patriotic music Saturday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Southern Oaks Baptist Church, 601 E. Amherst Dr. Feel free to wear your red, white and blue or come as you are.
Coffee and connections: Make some connections to help your business grow at the July Coffee and Connections Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Foundry Coffee shop, 202 S Broadway Ave. This event will be hosted outside on the coffee shop's patio. The spotlight speaker for this month is Rachel Donnell with Primrose Health Solutions.
Independence Day Cookout: Enjoy a cookout this 4th of July weekend from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Central Baptist Church, 1343 E. Grande Blvd. There will be games, a water slide and free food.
Independence Day Festival: Enjoy a festival celebrating America from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bella Vista Lake Palestine, 22525 Texas 155, Flint. Starting at 3 p.m. there will be live music on two different stages. A firework show will happen at 9:30 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There will be numerous food trucks at the event along with vendors, a raffle, swimming, live spray painting bounce houses, volleyball and more to enjoy. A portion of all proceeds goes towards the Wounded Warrior Project. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for those 5 to 18 years and free for kids under 5 years.