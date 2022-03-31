Not sure what you’re doing this weekend? Check out these five events.
Historic Tour on Tyler: Tour six of Tyler's historical homes 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for Historic Tyler members and $25 for non-members and can be picked up at any of the homes on the tour. Visitors can begin the tour at any one of the six homes:
- The Chilton-Lipstate-Taylor House at 727 S. Chilton Ave
- The Payne-Egana House at 1421 S. College Ave.
- The Hill-Noteware House at 1626 Dennis Drive
- The Simon Saleh-Leahy House at 1203 S. College Ave.
- The Enmon House at 1401 Belmont Drive
- The Cooper-Bamert House at 403 W. First St.
Tyler Run for Autism: The 11th annual Tyler Run for Autism is set to begin at 7 a.m. Saturday. Participants can take part in a 10K, 5K or o1-mile family fun run. All proceeds at this event go to the Treatment and Learning Center for Children with Autism. For information and to register, visit www.tylerrunforautism.com .
Great Tyler Cleanup: Help clean up the city Saturday at the Great Tyler Cleanup at Southside Park, 445 Shiloh Road. Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. and the cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. While the cleanup begins at Southside Park, and volunteers are encouraged to grab supplies they need and clean other areas within the city as well. However, volunteers who wish to stay at Southside Park are welcome to do so, according to the city. Pre-registration is encouraged at tinyurl.com/tylercleanup .
Monopoly Tournament: Test your Monopoly skills at Habitat for Humanity of Smith County’s Monopoly Tournament at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway Ave. Ages 9 and up can participate in this event and possibly earn trophies and cash prizes. For information and to register, visit smithcountyhabitat.org/monopoly .
Giant annual garage sale: Trinity Lutheran Church will hold its annual garage sale 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2001 Hunter St. Everything from electronics, furniture, clothes, glassware, toys, collectibles and more will be offered.