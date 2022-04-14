Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:
Big Sandy Highway 80 Days Sale: The annual Big Sandy Highway 80 Days Spring Sale stretches 395 miles with vendors selling antiques, clothing, toys, books, furniture and much more. The sale is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The sale begins at 252 River Road in Big Sandy with signs directing shoppers to other vendors.
Edom Art Emporium grand reopening: The Edom Art Emporium invites customers to its reopening 3 p.m. to 11:59 Friday at 8281 FM 279 in Edom. The store has award-winning art and signature coffees.
Hounds Inn Lounge Easter Community and Adoption Event: Celebrate Easter and adopt a pet 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hounds Inn Lounge, 1300 Spring Hill Road in Longview. The event will feature dog adoptions, an egg hunt, photoshoots with the Easter Bunny, vendors, food trucks and more.
Opening day of Frankston Farmers Market: It's opening weekend at the Frankston Farmers Market. The market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 160 W. Railroad St., Frankston. Vendors will be selling produce, eggs, jewelry, crafts, furniture and lots more.
Beginner beekeeping class: Learn about apiculture at the last Beginner Beekeeping class of the spring at 9 a.m. Saturday at Plants of Tyler, 4301 Watson St. A master bee expert will teach basics such as protective equipment, hive components, tools, what's in a hive, comb, worker bees, queens and more. The class cost $25 and is limited to 30 people. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/plantsoftylerbees .