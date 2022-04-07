Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:
Rose City Artisan and Flower Market: Community members with green thumbs are invited to the Rose City Artisan and Flower Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Goodman-LeGrand House, 624 N. Broadway in Tyler. The event features artisans, plant vendors, gardening tips from Smith County Master Gardeners and more. More information and a full list of topics and guest speakers can be found at www.GoodmanMuseum.com .
"The Little Mermaid": "The Little Mermaid" will be staged 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center at Tyler Junior College, 1303 S Mahon Ave. The production will feature the Tyler Junior College Academy of Dance and Dance Department Majors. For information and to purchase tickets visit tinyurl.com/tjclittlemermaid .
Moss 10th anniversary celebration: Help Moss celebrate 10 years of business with classes beginning at 10 a.m. and events running into the evening Friday at the store, 237 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. Sign up for a floral sketch class, plant potting class, dried flower arranging and more. Live music, food, a photo booth and more are set Friday evening. For information and to sign up for any class, visit welovemoss.com .
Spirits of Oakwood: Meet the spirits and learn about their history during the Spirits of Oakwood Walking Tour 1 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery, 401 N. Ellis Ave. in Tyler. Admission is free for anyone 12 and younger and $10 for everyone else. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. For more information, call (903) 315-2201 or visit tinyurl.com/oakwoodcemeterytour .
Art-O-Rama: Explore art at the Art-O-Rama Afternoon at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Tyler Public Library, 201 S College Ave. This first art event will be based on the Starry Night Café. Children will get to learn about nebulas and paint their own masterpiece. Ages 7 and older are invited. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/tylerlibrarystarrynight .