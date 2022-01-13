Check out these ideas for weekend fun across East Texas:
Ice Bowl disc golf tournament: The 17th annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament is set at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lindsey Park in Tyler. The event benefits the East Texas Regional Food Bank and the Tyler Parks Department. For information and to register, visit bit.ly/IceBowl22 .
Canton Half Marathon: The fifth annual Canton Half Marathon begins at 7 a.m. Saturday at First Monday Trade Days, 800 1st Monday Lane, in Canton. Participants also can run a 10K or a 5K. The race starts and finishes at First Monday Trade Days grounds. An awards ceremony and after-party are planned after the event along with vendors, food and music. For information and to register visit tinyurl.com/cantonhalfk .
Movie matinee: Families are invited to the Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., for a movie matinee beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday. “The Mitchells vs the Machines,” rated PG, will be shown in the auditorium on the first floor. Attendees are welcome to bring snacks, drinks with lids, blankets and pillows. The event is free.
Goat milk soap classes: Beginner's and child's classes in making goat milk soap are scheduled Saturday at Rugged Cross Farm on CR 4405 in Jacksonville. Children can make molded melt and pour soaps from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Each child in attendance will take home a half pound of customized soaps. Cost is $25. And from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., participants can attend the beginner's class. Participants will learn about the benefits of goat milk soap, how to make it, the basic chemical process of soap and more. Each person will leave with 1 pound of customized soap. Cost is $35. Reserve a spot at www.theruggedcrossfarm.com/classes .
Pop up porch art show: Cafe U, 202 N. Newson St, Mineola, is holding a pop up art show 1 to 4 p.m. Sundady. Local artists will gather to sell, create and talk about art. The event is scheduled every third Sunday of the month.