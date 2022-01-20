Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out these five events:
Running the Rose: Running the Rose is set to begin at 5 a.m. Saturday at Tyler State Park. The race winds through pine forests, rolling hills and pine needle-covered trails. Races include a 108K, 54K, 22M, 11M and a 7 K. For information, times and to register visit www.trailracingovertexas.com/events/2022/1/22/running-the-rose .
Big Shot’s one-year celebration: Join Big Shot coffee house from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday in celebrating one year of business. Poke in Da Eye BBQ and live music will be offered. The event is BYOB.
Drive-in movie: St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kilgore is holding a free drive-in movie at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. "Moana" will be shown, and popcorn will be available. The church is at 401 E. Main St.
STEAM Saturday: From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Tyler Public Library, children from elementary school to grade 12 are invited to explore the five subjects of STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math. The vent is come and go at the library makerspace on the third floor. Children can engage in activities and experiments including making a DIY VR setup, learning chemical reactions, trying circuity and more.
HERPS exotic reptile and pet show: Check out exotic reptiles and pets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive. There will be reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies and more to purchase and view at the event. Food trucks will be set up outside both days. Tickets are $10 for adult one-day passes and $15 two-day passes; $5 for children ages 5 to 12 one-day passes and $8 for two-day passes. Children 4 and younger are admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.