Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events.
Fireworks show: Enjoy a free fireworks show with your family from 6 p.m. to dark Saturday at South Spring Baptist Church, 17002 U.S. 69. There will be food trucks, inflatables, kids activities and more. The firework show will begin when the sun goes down. Don't forget to bring your blankets and chairs to sit and enjoy the show.
Zombie Apocalypse Hike: See if you have what it takes to survive through the apocalypse with a survival game from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Tyler State Park, 789 Park Road 16. The game will test if you can survive without a cellphone, electricity or transportation. Those participating should dress for the weather, bring water and be prepared to hike 1.3 miles. Participants will meet at the Whispering Pines Interpretive trailhead. All events at the park are free with the admission fee of $6 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. For more information visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/tyler, call (903)597-5338 or email boyd.sanders@tpwd.texas.gov.
Anniversary of Delaney’s Little Free Library: Celebrate this little free library’s 2nd anniversary with fun activities and free books at 5 p.m. at 6105 Hunting Dr. Lupitas food truck, Kona Ice, a bounce house and all of the little free library’s books will be at the event. If you take a new book home with you to enjoy, don't forget to leave a book for others.
Game day: Stay out of the summer heat and play some games from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. A wide variety of games will be available to play for all ages. There will also be a Mario Kart tournament for anyone interested in participating. Those wanting to participate in the tournament can register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b054aa9ad2fa0f49-mario2
I Love America Tour: Enjoy a patriotic musical event at 3 p.m. Saturday at Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Hwy. The “I Love America” show features a choir and orchestra hosted by the church. This event is free to the community and all ages are welcome. There will also be a recognition of armed service personnel, those missing in action and prisoners of war. If you can’t make it to the show Saturday, the performance is also being held at 7 p.m. on Thursday June 23 and Monday June 27.