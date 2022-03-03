If you’re looking for something fun to do in East Texas this weekend, check out these five events:
Pop Up Shopping Party: A pop-up shopping event at 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday will support local vendors. The event is at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler. The event is curated toward highlighting local businesses, designers and brands. Customers are able to discover new things and shop small. All ticket sales support Make-A-Wish Foundation and can be bought at popspotevents.com/events/pop-spot-launch-tyler .
Daddy and Me, Mommy and Me Dances: Mothers and mother figures can dance with their little ones 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Silver Spur Resort, 13785 Texas 19 in Canton. Information and tickets can be found at www.thesilverspurresort.com . And dads and father figures are invited to come dance with their children 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Silver Spur Resort. Both events will have music by DJ Shannon of Omni Part Solutions and include dinner. The event supports the Van Zandt First Responders Fund.
Zonta Antique Show and Sale: More than 50 exhibitors from multiple states will set up at the Zonta Antique Show and Sale set 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd, Longview. The Zonta Tea Room and Pie Bar also will be open. Admission is $10, and all funds benefit nonprofit organizations that support women and children. Parking is free.
FRESH 15: The ninth annual FRESH 15 hosted by BGC Racing is set 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at FRESH by Brookshire's, 6990 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. The race features a 15K, 5K and the Lil’ FRESHie 1K. All race routes start and finish at FRESH. For information about the race and to register, visit www.bgcracing.com .
Rose City Chili Cookoff: The 40th annual Rose City Chili Cookoff is set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sharon Shrine Center, 10027 Texas 31 E in Tyler. The public is welcome to taste the chili made by cooks at the event or sign up to be a judge. All money raised benefits the Shriners Hospitals for Children. For information, call (903) 372-2818 or email blondefilly@wb4me.com .