Editor's Note: Events are subject to change due to inclement weather.
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out these events:
Black History Month event: A free event celebrating Black History Month is scheduled 4 p.m. Saturday at the Texas African American Museum, 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tyler. The theme of the event is "The Civil Rights-Era in the United States." Speakers include the Rev. H. Calvin Austin III from Shreveport. The event also will honor museum Executive Director Gloria Washington, founder the Rev. Larry Wade Sr. and founder the Rev. Rodney L. Atkins.
"The Princess Bride" Quote Along: Catch a showing of the 1987 classic "The Princess Bride" and quote along with other attendees at 7 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler. For information and to buy tickets, visit libertytyler.com/events .
February Market Day: Shop until you drop 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at February Market Day at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid St. in Rusk.
Singles Soiree: A Singles Soiree for ages 23 to 49 is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Seascape Travel and Event in Gun Barrel City, 831 W. Main St. Suite F. The event is a chance to meet new people and network and not a matchmaking event. Expect fun ice-breakers, complementary cocktails, heavy appetizers, prizes and more. Dress code is business casual. Tickets are $25 each. Tickets can be purchased at square.link/u/R7Husghm . For information, visit facebook.com/events/1061268104723114 .
Petsense Palestine Puppy Bowl: A "Puppy Bowl" event is scheduled 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Petsense Palestine, 2000 C Crocket Road in Palestine. Fureverwood Rescue will be in attendance with adoptable dogs. Microchipping services will also be provided for $25. Anyone interested in getting an animal microchipped can message Fureverwood Rescue at facebook.com/FureverwoodRescue .