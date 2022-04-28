Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:
The Red Velvet Cake War: “Red Velvet Cake War” will be staged 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tyler Civic Theater at. The comedy show is about three cousins who are planning their family reunion, but could not have picked a worse time. For information and tickets, visit tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Plant Sale: Find new spring plants at the CMN Plant sale set 9 a.m. Friday at 611 S. Fleishel Ave. in Tyler. Annuals, perennials, shrubs, hanging baskets and more will be for sale. All of the funds raised at this sale go toward local children.
Arp Strawberry Festival: Join the city of Arp in celebrating its Strawberry Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Arp City Hall, 109 W Longview St. The event will have shopping, food and games for the whole family. The high school one-act play and Arp Elementary Creative heARTS Drama Club are set to perform, and scholarships will be given to two Arp ISD seniors.
Out of the Loop: The Tyler Loop will present Season 7 of “Out of the Loop: True Stories about Life in Tyler and East Texas” at 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Hall, 103 E Erwin St. The stories are presented by community members in their own words, and with the help of musicians, their stories are brought to life. Stories in the series range from silly, serious, fun, fearless and reveal real life in the region. Viewers are warned that this show contains a story about sexual assault. Tickets are $10. For information and tickets, visit tinyurl.com/28yds8e9 .
Movie in the Park: The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is starting its Summer Movies in the Park series beginning at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave. The family-friendly event features a showing of “Clifford” (2021). This event is free and open to the public.