At the quarterly Texas Veterans Commission meeting earlier this month, commissioners awarded Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $36 million to be distributed among 133 organizations across the state.

FVA grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations and local government agencies which provide direct services to veterans and their families. The grants, totaling $36,347,000, are anticipated to serve over 81,770 veterans and their families.

In the East Texas area, East Texas Veterans Community Council in Tyler was awarded a $250,000 grant, among others.

After review of the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) Advisory Committee’s recommendation to fund, the Texas Veterans Commission’s Board of Commissioners awarded the East Texas Veterans Community Council their application request of $250,000 to provide Supportive Services through FVA’s General Assistance grant program.

The commission believes this organization provides the necessary support, services, and resources to veterans and their families living in Tyler to improve their quality of life and strengthen their connections with this community, according to Craig Towlson, who is the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans Assistance Interim Director and Operations Manager and a US Air Force veteran.

“The East Texas Veterans Community Council’s awarded grant will serve Tyler and the surrounding 13 counties. The project scope detailed in their application describes their plan to provide a path for veterans and families toward stability, using FVA’s Family Support Services model, identified through case management,” he said. “Case management includes providing support for veterans and their families to enable stability and promote veteran family integration within the community.”

“They plan to provide employment support, transportation programs and services, dependent activities, limited emergency assistance and financial relief, and family counseling to improve the lives of 803 veterans, dependents and surviving spouses,” Towlson added.

Nonprofits, Texas County Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers can use grant funding to expand the mission they are accustomed to providing in their communities, but now focus on the specific needs of veterans and their families.

The agencies can dedicate its expertise and resources through implementation of TVC’s grant programs, which includes Financial Assistance, Assistive Technology Services, Supportive Services, Meal Delivery Services, Elder Care Services, Family Support Services, Homeless Veteran Support, Employment Support Pro Bono Legal Services, Transportation Programs & Services, Clinical Counseling, Peer Support Services, Veteran Treatment Courts, Home Modifications, and more.

“TVC’s mission is to advocate for and provide superior service that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors. FVA - Grants is just one of 8 departments within the agency,” said Towlson. “The agency’s highly skilled staff includes expertise in Veteran Claims, Education, Employment, Entrepreneurs, Health Care Advocacy, Mental Health, and Women Veterans services.”

The 2023-2024 grant cycle will begin on July 1 and end on June 30, 2024. The open season for the 2024-2025 grant cycle will begin in September when nonprofit organizations and local governments can start the Request for Application process.

“We are looking forward to partnering with our newly awarded grantees this cycle and can’t wait to see their accomplishments in this noble cause in support of our Texas’ heroes,” Towlson said.

Veterans and families needing assistance can find these services and organization by county here.