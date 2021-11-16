An East Texas Army veteran battling a muscular dystrophy condition is using golf as a form of therapy and as an opportunity to spend as much quality time with his children as possible as his condition slowly progresses.
From the moment Pittsburg native Timothy Masters was diagnosed with the rare muscular condition, he embraced it and vowed to make the most of each moment. He jokingly said he’s always been an annoyingly positive person.
“One thing I learned in my military career specifically, there’s not things you can do to change the outcome of things that are out of your control,” said Masters, who was deployed with the 965th Medical Corps in 2003 and served in the reserves until 2008. “The only thing you can really have control of is your response to what happens in the outside world.”
In February of 2018, Masters received a diagnosis of a muscular dystrophy condition. He went into the patient room alone and heard the doctor say, “You’ve got a progressive muscle disease. These things usually move fast. We need to find out exactly which one it is so we know what we’re up against. There’s no mistake here, no error, so go ahead and process that.”
After sitting and taking a moment to process the news, Masters said, “OK, let’s tackle it.”
Masters, now 40, has always enjoyed sports and played sports in junior high, but golf was never a major part of his life until last year. His physical therapist encouraged movement, as not moving will make his developing physical condition worse.
It just so happened Masters’ therapist was an avid golfer, and Masters lives in a golfing community in Holly Lake Ranch where a large golf course is conveniently located near his home.
“I was thinking maybe I could get to the point where I could swing a put and I could go out to the course for a couple of hours. That was my goal initially,” Masters said.
He worked with his physical therapist for months and the two even took therapy to the golf course. Masters said it would take an hour and a half or so, as he would hit two or three balls, rest, then begin again.
As months passed, Masters worked his way up to playing a few holes. Because of all the walking involved, he began to search for accessible golf carts.
After some research, Masters was granted a SoloRider golf cart from the SemperFi & America’s Fund program, an organization dedicated to providing assistance to wounded, critically ill and injured people of the U.S. Armed Forces community. The cart allows him to drive on the course and to get out and play the game. He said receiving the gift was an “emotional experience” and said it’s made a positive impact on his life.
To this day, Masters said he can’t complete a full round of golf because of pain issues, but he can stand up long enough to hit the ball, even though he falls sometimes.
“But that’s OK. I’m out there. I enjoy the day as much as I can,” Masters said. “I enjoy the camaraderie with my neighbors… It's just so much fun to get out there and battle against yourself, try to hit that shot better than the last shot.”
Golf also serves as a way for Masters to bond with his son Cody, 10, and his daughters Callie, 13, and Cassidy, 5.
This summer, Masters took his children to a kids golf clinic at Holly Lake Ranch. He said Cody was fascinated by the sport and is now by his side hitting golf balls whenever he can. The two also have in-depth philosophical conversations about the sport.
Masters said he wants to spend as much time as possible with his children and create lasting memories.
“The main thing I remember about my parents when I was a kid was the time I spent with them,” Masters said, adding it wasn’t about spending money on material things or trips, but it was the time spent together he cherished.
“I take that and I think, how can I spend time with them? So they’ll have memories laughing with Dad, doing stuff with Dad, problem-solving with Dad,” he said.
Masters said he gets enjoyment out of the game of golf and it has helped his physical health tremendously.
“My blood pressure is a whole lot better. I’m more confident in what my body can still do. I’m also more in tune with what’s wrong,” Masters said. He said in the end, it will buy him more time in being able to do more able-bodied things.
Things began to change in Masters’ health in 2017. At the time, his children were younger and keeping him busy running around the house. During the day, he worked as an operations superintendent at a chemical plant in Houston and by night, he was a graduate student at Rice University pursuing an MBA.
Masters noticed a few odd things that began happening to his body. He said during a gym workout one day, he noticed one side of his arms and legs felt stronger than the other side. Another instance, Masters was getting out of his car and walking through his backyard to enter his backdoor when his leg just went out.
“I thought, ‘Man, that’s weird.’ It just collapsed. I hit the ground. Strange, right? The next day, the other leg did it. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m clumsy. That’s a little weird,’” Masters said.
That same weekend, Masters was socializing at a family event when he reached down to pick up his then 2-year-old daughter. It was routine for him to carry her in her arms, but when he did, his right arm gave out.
“I picked her up, put her in my left arm. It went straight down,” he said.
At that point, Masters decided it was time to go to the doctor, where he was ultimately diagnosed in 2018 after running some tests.
The condition began to affect muscles in Masters’ shoulders, hips and waist area. The weakness affects his hands and feet.
“Right now there’s not a cure. There’s not a treatment. They say physical therapy can help, but there’s a really fine line of doing physical things but not crossing that line and hurting yourself,” he said.
The condition forced Masters to retire in his late 30s and to use a power-wheelchair for 6 to 8 hours a day. He said his life has slowed down drastically.
In the mornings, it takes Masters about an hour to get going, get out of bed and start his routine. He gets dressed and makes his way to the living room to greet his children, who are usually ready for school by that point. He then drives them to school most mornings while listening to their favorite music and singing songs together.
When he gets back home, he begins to assess whether or not he’s able to go to the golf course that day.
As for nights, Masters said those are hard as he struggles to get comfortable. The mere weight of his body causes him pain as he tries to sleep, constantly switching which side of his body he’s lying on to get some rest.
Despite the challenges he faces, Masters has found a way to cope and continues to stay positive as he battles the progressive condition.
He also has goals he’s working toward. Masters eventually completed his MBA and is now interested in pursuing his PHD in human resource development at Texas A&M University next year to help people find their career identity after a life-changing injury.