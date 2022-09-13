A sea of blue has washed across East Texas to show support for a local student-athlete and his family.
From a special blue drink at local nutrition shops, to staff members at various businesses dressed in blue attire, the community has joined together in solidarity to rally around a Troup football player who suffered a severe head injury during the school’s homecoming game on Friday against Buffalo.
Cooper Reid, #22 and a junior at Troup High School, had brain surgery Friday night and remains in a medically-induced coma in ICU.
The blue initiative began when Troup ISD asked students and staff to wear blue to school Monday in support of Reid. Blue is nationally associated with brain injury awareness. Since then, it has quickly turned into an East Texas-wide movement, spreading to other schools as well as businesses.
Goal Life Nutrition in Troup created a special blue energy tea called ‘Blue for #22’ and is donating part of the proceeds to the Reid family.
Several school districts including Chapel Hill, Arp, Bullard, Frankston, Jacksonville, Rusk, Alto, and others along with community businesses and residents showed their support for the high school junior by wearing blue and posting their photos to social media with encouraging messages.
Messages of support have come in from as far as North Carolina.
A banner signed by Troup ISD students was made Tuesday and now hangs in the hallway. Troup ISD Superintendent Tammy Jones said the community continues to pray for Reid and his family.
“Our district and community continue to pray for Cooper’s healing,” Jones said.
The Reid family said they want to express their gratitude for all the support they have received.
“From the bottom of our hearts, the Cooper Reid family would like to express our tremendous gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers from our East Texas community and beyond. Each and every gesture, both great and small, continues to lift our spirits and give us strength during this difficult time. While the road ahead may be long, we have faith that through Christ all things are possible. Your continued prayers are a blessing to us and will strengthen Cooper’s journey. Thank you,” the family said in a statement to the Tyler Paper.
Shawna Driggers, who is administrative assistant at Kelly’s AC in Whitehouse, said her children go to Troup and she was at the game.
“We were at the game Friday evening when the accident happened,” Driggers said. “It felt like a long time, standing in those stands of pure silence and hugging my brother-in-law Grayson, who is best friends with Cooper, while he cried was such a heartbreaking moment. It was very scary not knowing exactly what had happened and seeing people run from all directions to help Cooper.”
Driggers said she can’t imagine what Reid’s mother and family are going through.
“Being a mom, this really hurts my mom heart ...” she said.
She also said it was heartwarming to see the opposing team showing support.
“Watching the Buffalo students and staff that were there hug our players and pray with them was a beautiful sight to see.”
“Our company and family are praying for Cooper and his family continuously,” Driggers added.
Goal Life Nutrition owner Wendi Armstrong said she has been moved by the closeness of the Troup community and outpouring of support from East Texas.
“We are a relatively new business to Troup, but from the beginning we were touched by the close-knit feeling that is present here,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said the support has been tremendous.
“Lots of students came today to show their love for Cooper, some businesses donated for delivery to the high school and many other individual have made a point to get ‘Blue for #22’ drink today,” she said. “Also, Sonic donated ice to help when we got some big orders.”
Armstrong said she is glad to be part of the community.
“The community supported us when we came to town and made us feel like family, so we felt it was only fitting that we gave back to help support the Reid family as well,” she said. ”That’s what community should do. We should be there for each other as individuals and businesses, alike. That’s what makes communities like Troup so special.”
Now several nutrition businesses owned by the Armstrong family around East Texas are participating in the fundraiser.
Rose City Nutrition in Tyler, Chapel Hill Nutrition, Bullard Nutrition & Energy, and Palestine’s Amazing Nutrition & Energy as well as All About You Wellness in Buffalo are all are all running the fundraiser through Saturday.
Rose City Nutrition (RCN) owner Colten Armstrong said he was happy to hold the fundraiser at the Tyler location.
“The town of Troup has been very good to us since we opened, and it just seemed like the least we could do to help pay back all of the support we have gotten. It only seemed right to extend the fundraiser to our Tyler location as well,” he said.
“I would like to share that the RCN community has Cooper and his family in our thoughts and prayers and hope that our contributions help to alleviate some of the stress that comes with hospital stays,” he added.
Armstrong said the fundraiser is currently going on through Saturday but may change based on Reid’s condition at that time.