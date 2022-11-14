An East Texas tradition marked the start of the holiday season on Saturday.
Kilgore’s annual derrick lighting ceremony featured performances, Christmas music, shopping, and turning on the switch to light more than 20 derricks that make up with downtown skyline with thousands of Christmas lights.
Gem Meacham flipped the ceremonial switch to light the derrick Christmas stars and banners, while groups such as the Kilgore College Rangerettes and Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers performed.
Spectators could be seen in lawn chairs surrounded by families and friends to enjoy the local tradition.
The 34th annual A Very Derrick Christmas celebration started out early in the afternoon on Saturday with kids activities, vendors and entertainment. At 7 p.m. sharp, the derricks were lit as part of the ceremonial event.