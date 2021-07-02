Across East Texas, residents will have several opportunities to celebrate America's Independence Day this week and on Sunday with fireworks and fun.
At Lindsey Park, the city of Tyler will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration Sunday. The park is located at 12557 Spur 364 West in Tyler. Gates will open at 2 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin after dark (around 9:15 p.m.). The park gate, located off Spur 364, is the only entrance. Admission is free.
Vendors and food trucks will arrive at 2 p.m. DJ Chris Choice will provide live entertainment. Lindsey Park will be closed to the public on July 4 until 2 p.m. Alcohol, smoking and private fireworks are not allowed in the park.
Attendees should arrive early for good parking opportunities, and carpooling is highly recommended to help alleviate traffic congestion.
Parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Parking is not allowed on soccer fields and parking along Spur 364 will be allowed once all the parking lots are full in Lindsey Park.
People parking on the streets should turn off their vehicles. Officers will assist in directing traffic and parking.
Tyler Transit buses will also be available, running every 10 to 15 minutes to transport attendees to the park at no charge from Tyler Armed Forces Reserve Center, located at 13592 State Highway 31, and Tyler Junior College West Campus, located at 1530 S SW Loop 323.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, located at 13590 State Highway 110 in Tyler, will host its annual Celebrate America fireworks show on Saturday with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.
There will be games for kids, live music by the band 6 Miles to Mixon and food vendors (Kona Ice, Pokey O's, Ted Kamel Foods, Poke-in-Da Eye BBQ and Texas Taco). The fireworks show will begin at dusk. The event is family-friendly and free to the public; however, parking is limited.
On Saturday, the city of Bullard will host the annual Blast Over Bullard featuring food, live music, fireworks and a bike parade at the high school on Saturday evening.
This event, which has brought out thousands of people each year, offers local food and retail vendors along with activities for all ages, including the annual Kids Bike Brigade.
The annual Kids' Bike Brigade includes kids ages 4 to 11 decorating their bikes and electric vehicles with patriotic colors and items. The kids then ride around the event.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Registration for the bike brigade ends at 6 p.m., kids line up at 6:45 p.m. and the brigade begins at 7 p.m. Winners will be announced at 7:15 p.m. For the bike brigade, there will be first, second and third place winners for the most patriotic and unique decorations.
Fireworks are set to begin at 9:30 p.m., and the event concludes at 10 p.m.
Participating food vendors include DJ's Food Kitchen, Tacos El Guero Gil, Ted Kamel Foods and Chick-fil-A Broadway Crossing.
Marvin United Methodist Church in downtown Tyler will host a patriotic sing-along with readings from foundational American texts at 4 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary.
The free concert featuring the chancel choir and orchestra and members of the church's core worship team. Attendees will hear works from John Williams and Mack Wilberg. Marvin UMC is located at 300 W. Erwin St.
The Lake Jacksonville Association will host a flotilla boat parade on Sunday starting at 10 a.m. at Lake Jacksonville by the dam. A fireworks show will start at about 9:15 p.m. that night.
The fireworks show is funded by the Lake Jacksonville Association members' donations and gifts from local businesses and residents. Fireworks can be seen from the water or by land at the concession and huts area of the lake.
The city of Palestine will host its 2021 Independence Day fireworks show on Saturday at Steven Bennett Park, located at N. Loop 256 at Moody Street adjacent to YMCA.
The grounds will open for parking starting at 6 p.m., and the fireworks are scheduled to being around 9:15 p.m.
The public can go early and hang out with their family and friends. The fireworks will be presented by American Fireworks and accompanied by music from 98.3 KYYK.
Other Fourth of July events in Tyler include:
July 2 at 9 p.m. 1836 Texas Kitchen (alternate date: July 3)
July 4 at 9 p.m. Cascades Country Club (alternate date: July 5)
July 4 at 9 p.m. Hollytree Country Club (alternate date: July 5)
July 4 at 9 p.m. Willow Brook Country Club (alternate date: July 5)