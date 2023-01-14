The East Texas Symphony Orchestra will resume its 2022-23 concert series with Buster Keaton’s “The General” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the UT Tyler Cowan Center.
ETSO Executive Director Robin Hampton said she is excited to continue the season.
“We’re thrilled to continue the season with a fun and unique performance,” she said. “We’re excited to provide the audience an added visual experience as they enjoy the ETSO led by Music Director Richard Lee.”
The season will continue Feb. 23 when Sebastian Krunnies, violist in the Berlin Philharmonic, joins the orchestra for “Dance with the Viola” followed by “Tribute to Boston Pops” concert on March 25, as the ETSO plays familiar selections from "Les Miz," "Harry Potter," and "Game of Thrones."
The season concludes May 13 with Joseph Haydn’s “The Creation,” a moving depiction of the creation of all things as described in the book of Genesis and Milton's Paradise Lost.
ETSO Music Director Richard Lee about the concerts the orchestra is bringing to the community.
“We are excited to add a spectacular visual experience for our audience as they enjoy this performance,” Lee said. “We are bringing a variety of concerts that honor and celebrate music this season. Buster Keaton’s The General is no exception!”
The General concert will begin on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the UT Cowan Center located at 3900 University Boulevard.
The American Film Institute ranks The General as the 18th best American film of all time. The ETSO will accompany the viewing of the silent classic with a live soundtrack.
Subscriptions and single-concert tickets are available for ETSO’s four remaining concerts through the Cowan Center Box Office.
For more information, visit www.etso.org or call 903-566-7424.