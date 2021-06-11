East Texas Symphony Orchestra shares the language of music with caregivers at UT Health Tyler

East Texas Symphony Orchestra honored health care workers at UT Health Tyler with a performance by harpist Dr. Janel Hector on Thursday.
“The folks that got us through this are the folks that work here and the other local hospitals," Richard Lee, ETSO music director, said.
Sharing their music with health care workers allowed ETSO to recognize these individuals for all they have done during COVID-19 in the best way they know how, Lee said.
ETSO Executive Director Robin Hampton said she hopes the workers received a hug with the music.
"It's a huge hug of thanks to each one for giving so much and putting their lives out there for our lives," Hampton said.
ETSO has a passion for community outreach. When an opportunity to support members of the community comes up, they take it, Hampton said.
“I just want to say that music is a language that we all understand and we can all receive healing from it,” Hampton said.“It’s really important that we’re here speaking the universal language to all in our community of healing.”
Health care workers deserve many thanks. They have been on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic, working to be there for every member of the community, Hampton said.
Casey Buck, a health care worker at UT Health Tyler, said it's nice to be appreciated.
Days can be hectic as a health care worker and seeing others acknowledge that hard work feels good, Buck said. After a busy day, things like hearing music playing from down the hall can be calming.
“I feel like it's relaxing since we’re finally getting off work and going home. It’s calming coming off a long day at work,” Bailey Jimenez, a health care worker at UT Health Tyler, said.
For about the last year and a half, ETSO has paused live performances for others. When the opportunity to perform for the health care workers at UT Health Tyler presented itself, they were excited to have their harpist play and show support, Lee said.
ETSO has a jazz trio playing at True Vine Brewing Co. in Tyler on the last Thursday of every month. On June 24, they will be performing around 6 p.m. in honor of another local health care worker.