The East Texas Symphony Orchestra has installed Dr. D.M. Edwards as board chairman. Edwards is stepping into the position, replacing Laura Hyde, who moves into the role of past chairperson.
Edwards and Hyde have been, and intend to remain, an active part of ETSO leadership with the mission of bringing beautiful music to East Texas.
“I am honored to be working with both Laura Hyde and Dr. Edwards as leaders of the East Texas Symphony Orchestra Association,” said Robin Hampton, ETSO executive director. “Mrs. Hyde has led with integrity through a most unprecedented time, and Dr. Edwards, a true gentleman with great executive leadership and strategic expertise, will lead us to the future.”
Edwards is a fourth-generation East Texan, born and raised in Tyler. As a young child, he started attending symphony concerts in the 1960s.
Edwards brings a wealth of experience to the symphony as this will be his third term as chairman. He has worked tirelessly in support of the symphony as president of the East Texas Symphony Orchestra Foundation since 2015.
As a graduate of the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University, the recipient of several civic awards including multiple Paul Harris Fellow Awards from Rotary International, and in leadership service at First Baptist Church of Tyler, Literacy Council of Tyler, East Texas Baptist University, and East Texas Heritage Museum Association, Edwards is an icon of the community with strong dedication and service to East Texas.
Edwards commented that "Mrs. Laura Hyde has given two years of dedicated and visionary leadership to our East Texas Symphony Orchestra. As the symphony world emerges from the pandemic shut down, we look forward to a fabulous 2021-2022 season."
From concert halls to classrooms and the communities of East Texas, the symphony has played a vital role in the cultural life of Tyler and the surrounding region since 1936. ETSO has presented full orchestral performances, family programming, intimate chamber performances, masterclasses, multi-media presentations, lectures, and casual gatherings at various venues around East Texas.
East Texas Symphony Orchestra is making plans to return to live performances with a full 5-concert season opening on Nov. 13 at the UT Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center. Richard Lee, music director, the full East Texas Symphony Orchestra, special guest artists and the audience will again experience the joy and thrill of live performances.
For more information on the symphony, visit etso.org.