The East Texas Symphony Orchestra returned to the stage Saturday for the first time in over a year. The performance was the first on the Cowan stage at UT Tyler Cowan Center since January 2020.
The much-anticipated season will feature a stellar lineup of performances with Richard Lee, who has been Music Director since 2012, on the podium and the full East Texas Symphony Orchestra.
The opening night concert made for a special evening as the East Texas Symphony Orchestra welcomed the audience back with guest artist and local favorite, soprano Sylvia D’Eramo. D’Eramo is a Tyler native who now sings with the New York Met. The celebratory program featured the music of Beethoven, Mozart and Dvorak, including Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.”
Lee said they wanted to create a season that would cater to everyone.
“There is definitely something for everyone in this season,” Lee said. “We wanted to create a season that will appeal to our loyal subscribers and entice first-timers alike, and I think we’ve done that with these programs.”
Executive Director Robin Hampton said she was thrilled to be back on stage.
“I am so excited and honored to serve our community by bringing stellar music,” Hampton said. “Music is a gift. It brings the community together and after the unprecedented year we have had, music is the gift of healing for all. East Texas Symphony Orchestra is a gem in east Texas.”
Prior to the program, the Women's Symphony League of Tyler presented East Texas Symphony Orchestra with a $100,000 check.
Hampton said such support is instrumental in being able to bring the community such high-quality performances.
“Only 20% of our revenue to bring world-call live orchestra music to Tyler comes from ticket sales,” Hampton said. “We could not do what we do without partners like last night, they help keep Tyler and East Texas a great place to live, work, and experience the arts.”
The event also celebrated the East Texas Symphony Orchestra’s 85th year and Music Director Richard Lee’s 10th year as director.
For more information, visit www.etso.org or call 903-526-3876.