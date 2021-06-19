The East Texas Symphony Orchestra announced this week Robin Hampton will be the organization's new executive director.
Hampton brings with her more than 25 years of leadership experience in nonprofit arts management, performing arts and cultural institutions, with a particular passion for music education and community engagement.
“We are truly excited to welcome Robin as our new executive director,” said Laura Hyde, 2019-2021 ETSO board chairperson. “She possesses a unique range of executive leadership and strategic expertise paired with a love for the community and passion for bringing symphonic music to East Texas.”
From the concert halls to the classrooms and the communities of East Texas, the symphony has played a vital role in the cultural life of Tyler and the surrounding region since 1936, presenting full orchestral performances, family programming, intimate chamber performances, master classes, multi-media presentations, lectures and casual gatherings at various venues around the area.
“I’m honored to accept the appointment as the East Texas Symphony Orchestra’s next executive director and am looking forward to working with the amazing board of directors, musicians and staff,” Hampton said. “The symphony is a gem in the community, and we are thrilled to once more bring to the stage live music this upcoming concert season.”
East Texas Symphony Orchestra will share music once more with the community and celebrate the return to the stage of the UT Tyler Cowan Center. The five-concert season will begin on Nov. 13 and feature ETSO Music Director Richard Lee and the full East Texas Symphony Orchestra.
For more information, visit etso.org.