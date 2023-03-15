Gospel music has been used to soothe one’s soul. To heal when one feels lost. To be used as testimony of God’s word through song.
To honor those who helped usher the gospel spirit into others through music, Texas Gospel Music Excellence Award, led by Pastor Larry Davies and his wife, Sharon Davies, was formed.
The 25th ballot award ceremony was held at Houston Hobby Marriott Hotel from February 16 to 19, 2023, featured fun and exciting activities, including performances from some of the talented artists across the nation.
“The event was really wonderful,” Pastor Davies said. “It was very well organized and we had a full house. It was more than we expected.”
According to their website, the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards recognizes independent gospel artists across the state of Texas as well as nationally and internationally.
It is a four-day gospel experience that has been the cornerstone of Gospel Music in Texas.
“A lot of times, people don’t know who the independent artists are,” Pastor Davies said. “It’s good for people to know them.”
Usually, according to Milton Wallace, President of the East Texas Gospel Music Professionals, the metropolitan cities, like Dallas and Houston garner the most awards for their artists.
“This year, East Texas totally dominated,” he said.
Out of the 18 awards given, half of them were from East Texas.
"Although this is the 25th Anniversary of the Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards, this is only the second time that artists from the East Texas area have won any of the awards," Wallace said.
Through the organization’s web site, the nominated artists are voted by a poll, which runs from September through November.
“The winners are all by people’s choice,” Pastor Davies said.
Alexia Curry, originally of Tyler, was awarded as “New Artist of the Year,” “Inspirational Artist of the Year,” and “Female Soloist of the Year.”
Jeffrey Newberry & The Keynotes of Tyler were awarded “Male Quartet of the Year.”
Hampton Sisters of Winona were awarded “Female Quartet of the Year.”
City of Tyler’s councilmember Broderick McGee was awarded “Gospel Musician of the Year.”
Jerry Johnson of Tyler was awarded “Gospel Producer of the Year.”
Liberty Baptist Church of Tyler was awarded “Church Choir of the Year.”
Additionally, George Faber II, retired Tyler Independent School District Visual and Performing Arts Director, received the Living Legends Award.
“We are very proud of East Texas… Mr. Wallace had a lot to do with that,” Pastor Davies said.
"We have excellent gospel singers in the East Texas area,” Wallace said. “The state and world is taking notice and acknowledging this fact."