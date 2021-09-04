Chandler Country Store has seen the need for help in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. Roxie Holley said that they have seen the toll the damage takes on people, having relatives in Louisiana, and want to do what they can to help.
Holley said that her family members just returned to their home in Bourg, Louisiana, Thursday.
“They knew it was going to be bad when they got there, and they were lucky to find their home okay, but many surrounding homes are gone,” she said.
Her cousin from Louisiana, Matt Shelton, wanted to do something to help his fellow Louisianans and reached out to Holley about starting a drop-off spot for donations. Holley said she was happy to make her store that location.
“It's all about somebody helping somebody else out really,” she said. “It’s our sister state and we’re helping them. I feel like if something were to happen to Chandler or Texas they would help us too.”
They are asking for essential items such as clothes, shoes, sheets, towels and hygienic items, baby items and water to be donated. Holley added they don’t want a lot of random things, but items that will really help the people of Louisiana through this time.
There are no grocery stores, gas stations or anything of the such open there right now, so even a small donation can make a big difference.
“It's like us returning home, but having nothing but the clothes on our backs left,” Holley said. “When you have absolutely nothing, one set of clothes is just that, they need plenty until they can get up and go again.”
All donations can be dropped off on the porch of the Chandler Country Store, located at 106 E Main St. They ask that donations other than water be put in a garbage bag to protect it against weather and such.
Shelton will be returning to Chandler to collect donations on Tuesday. This will be his first trip back, but many more are planned so donations can still be made after this date.
As of now, water will not be fully back in Louisiana for about four weeks and electricity until the end of October.