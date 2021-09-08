After two years since the last festivities in 2019, the East Texas State Fair announced the staple event will return this fall.
This year, from Sept. 24 to Oct. 3, the 105th annual fair will take place at the Rose Complex in Tyler.
Canceling the fair in 2020 due to COVID-19 led to an estimated economic loss of about $10 million for the city of Tyler and Smith County. Despite changes because of construction, fair organizers expect the event to be a success.
Harvey Convention Center and a large portion of the parking lot typically used for the fair will be unavailable this year, but fair organizers said they are working to provide the same level of entertainment as usual.
All who choose to attend the fair are encouraged to consider their own risk to COVID-19 exposure and to keep in mind that a vaccine is the best form of protection. The use of masks, social distancing and washing hands regularly is recommended.
Through a partnership with UT Health East Texas, the fair will provide numerous hand-sanitizing and hand-washing stations on the fairgrounds.
Considering the previous cancellation, fair organizers are expecting a record turnout.
Registration is now open for contest participants and exhibitors. Tickets for the general public are on sale at etstatefair.com.