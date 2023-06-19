A British man who now resides in East Texas is now documenting what it’s like living in the area with his YouTube channel "Living In Tyler Texas."
Ronnie Withers initially moved to Lexington, Kentucky in 2019 as a part of a study abroad and exchange program while attending a university in England. It was at the University of Kentucky where he met his wife Gracie.
“At the end of the school year, I proposed and she said yes. I then had to go back to England to finish my last year of school,” Withers said. “Even though there were a couple of setbacks due to COVID-19 travel bans, we got married in November of 2021 and I immigrated to the U.S.”
Withers said the couple used YouTube as a resource to find a permanent home and after beginning work as a real estate agent for Dwell Realty in Tyler, he felt compelled to start the channel.
“I’ve always loved YouTube; it’s my No. 1 go-to when I need to research anything. Whether fixing a leaky sink or figuring out what phone I should buy next, I go to YouTube,” he said. “So naturally there was a lot of searching online when it came to deciding where to move. Even though I found a lot of good information online about Texas, there was very little about Tyler.”
“So my wife and I were pretty blind to knowing what Tyler had to offer. We ended up using online forums and articles to decide that Tyler was a good fit, but we definitely would have benefited from informational videos,” Withers said. “That’s why once we were in Tyler and I started work as a real estate agent, I thought it would be a good opportunity to help people online who are looking at relocating to Tyler, figure out if this is the right place for them.”
The Living In Tyler Texas channel is dedicated to providing informational content on all things Tyler and the surrounding areas. Its goal is to answer any and every question one may have about moving to the East Texas area.
“I started the channel in October 2022 with one video a week, basically exploring the different areas of Tyler and the surrounding towns,” Withers said. “In 2023 the goal is to start putting out two videos a week taking a real deep dive into Tyler. Also, as a Realtor, I put a large emphasis on showcasing the Tyler real estate market and normally include neighborhood tours at different price points in my videos.”
Withers said he believes people can find great benefit from his channel and emphasized that not “every” place is for “every” one.
“My goal is to give people as much information as possible to best make a decision on whether moving to Tyler would be a good move for them. As I say in my videos, Tyler isn’t for everyone, and some people would downright hate it here,” he said. “So my job is to help those people figure that out before spending a lot of money on a costly mistake. On the other end of the stick, there are some people out there who would absolutely love Tyler, and my hope is that they find my videos so they can make the move.”
Withers said the majority of people who have found his channel love what he does. They like the idea of someone ‘showing off’ their city and being honest with informing potential movers on the pros and cons. He said most people don’t have an issue with people moving to Tyler as long as they fit in with the Tyler way of life.
But he also admitted there are some people who despise the channel or its content.
“There have been a few people who really despise the idea of anyone new moving to Tyler and therefore are not supporters of the channel or its content. They believe that my videos will be the cause of a large influx of people who would not have moved to Tyler otherwise,” he said. “Normally the two concerns people have are they don’t want people with different political beliefs moving here or they believe Tyler and the surrounding areas are already full and therefore people should not be moving here.”
“Although I do sympathize with this, I believe people will move to Tyler no matter what, and I’d like to provide helpful information to make sure the people who are moving here are doing it for the right reasons,” Withers added. “I do not believe we have a right to ‘gate keep’ who lives in our amazing town.”
Wither said once he got his real estate license, he promised himself he would not be a ‘pushy salesman’ but an informative and knowledgeable real estate agent.
“My job is to provide people with all the information possible, and then if they decide to move, I can help them with their real estate needs and get them into your dream home,” he said. “The goal is to have a plethora of videos for anyone interested in Tyler to watch. After a couple years of two videos a week, there will be hundreds of videos covering every square inch of Tyler.”
For more information, visit the Living In Tyler Texas channel on YouTube or contact Ronnie Withers at ronniewithersrealtor@gmail.com.