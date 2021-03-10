East Texas Representative files legislation to abolish abortion in Texas

East Texas Representative Bryan Slaton filed legislation on Tuesday that would criminalize abortions in the state of Texas.
Women who receive an abortion would be charged with assault or homicide, which can be a capital offense in the state of Texas and could lead to execution or life in prison without parole.
Slaton represents House District 2 in the Texas House of Representatives, which includes Van Zandt, Hunt and Hopkins counties.
According to House Bill 3326, the legislation would “prohibit abortion and protect the rights of an unborn child” and provide “criminal liability and defenses to prohibited conduct.”
The bill exempts the abortion of ectopic pregnancies that seriously threaten the life of the woman. The bill does not exempt instances of rape or incest.
Under the bill, physicians who hold a license to perform abortions will have their license rescinded and charged with assault or homicide if they perform the procedure.
“For decades, the state of Texas has allowed the discriminatory, barbaric and murderous practice of aborting babies in the womb, and it must come to an end. It is time for Texas to protect the natural right to life for the tiniest and most innocent Texans, and this bill does just that,” Slaton said.
HB 3326 would also prohibit nonprofit organizations that offer reproductive services, contraceptive services, counseling or referrals, from receiving grants.
“It’s time Republicans make it clear that we actually think abortion is murder. We have to lead, and the time is now,” Slaton said. “Unborn children are dying at a faster rate in Texas than COVID patients, but Texas isn’t taking the abortion crisis seriously.”
Similar bills filed in the Texas legislatures in previous years have failed.
If this bill were to be approved by two-thirds in each house of the legislature, it would go into immediate effect.
If just approved by the majority, the bill would become law on Sept. 1 of this year.