An image of Harry Belafonte drawn by a local Tylerite is now on display at two different locations.

Upon receiving a challenge from a close friend to enhance the northside of Tyler with more works of art, Clarence Edmond Shackelford starting drawing in 2021 and today has over 200 drawings which are also digitized images. One of those drawings is of Mr. Harold George Bellanfanti Jr., also known as Harry Belafonte, who was born on March 1, 1927 and died recently on April 25.

Shackelford said on the morning of April 25, he received the notice of Belafonte's death and explored ways on how to best use the art drawing that was commissioned by LeRoy Francis Sr. (DBA) Community Funeral Home Tyler, of Belafonte and the legendary life that he lived.

"I reached out to the Gloria Mays Washington, a board member of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation and also the Executive Director of the Texas African American Museum, and Rodney Atkins, Director of Library Services at Jarvis Christian University, to see if we could loan them the art drawings, and they both agreed and have received the art drawing," Shackelford said.

If you would like see the final commissioned drawing of Belafonte, which is now on loan at two East Texas museums, contact Atkins at 903-730-4890 x2171 ratkins@jarvis.edu and/or the Texas African American Museum, located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tyler, at 903-283-6089.

Shackelford is a community publicist serving East Texas since 1985. He is also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and founder of Texas African American Museum. Both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

All of his drawings are commission work for artists and are presented for educational and informational purposes.

A man of firsts

Belafonte was the first African American to win an Emmy Award, for his 1959 TV special "Tonight with Belafonte." He was the first African American to produce a television special.

He was the first African American to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard charts, with his 1956 album "Calypso."

He was the first African American to have a major motion picture role, in the 1954 film Carmen Jones. He was a vocal supporter of the Civil Rights Movement and a close friend of Martin Luther King, Jr.

He was a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and an advocate for humanitarian causes around the world. Belafonte was a groundbreaking figure in American culture and a tireless advocate for social justice.

"He is an inspiration to people all over the world and his legacy will continue to be felt for generations to come," Tour Tyler Texas says.