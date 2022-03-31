A ranch in Palestine plans to treat someone to a free getaway trip just for being a good person.
Dead Cat Ranch recently opened its “Good Person Giveaway Trip” contest allowing people to nominate someone they think is an exceptionally good person with a chance for a free three-night stay in its Texas Hideaway Cabin.
The 1,200-acre ranch had been around for decades before this past year it became an Airbnb offering guests experiences like fishing, horseback riding, miles of ATV trails, clay shooting, long-range target shooting, a pool, hot tub, axe-throwing, a 3-D archery course and outdoor games.
Stacy Betts, who owns the ranch with her husband Josh and mother Becky Spencer, said she felt it was important to give back to those who are always on the giving end themselves.
“The Good Person Giveaway was sparked because there are so many people that are so giving and yet they have so many difficult obstacles to overcome themselves,” Betts said. “People that have a big heart for giving to others deserve the same treatment and many times don't receive it the way they should.”
To enter someone in the in the contest, follow Dead Cat Ranch on Facebook or Instagram, share its social media post about the giveaway and share a story about someone who gives to others “regardless of their tough circumstances” in an email to stacy@deadcatranchtx.com. Entries are limited to one per person. The deadline is May 2, and the winner will be announced May 6.
Betts said the stories should be detailed about people who touch others’ lives and how they have been doing it.
“We have had some good submissions, but sometimes people are too vague and don't share enough for us to really know how this person makes such a difference,” she said. “We are looking for the game changers; the big-hearted individuals that are possibly going through a tough life circumstance but yet still find time to give to others and to have a smile on their face. The people that may have every reason in this world to feel defeated, yet they overcome it with good.”
Dead Cat Ranch, 3775 FM 315 in Palestine, has vintage Airstreams, cabins and a bunkhouse that sleeps up to 20 guests. The ranch also recently partnered with companies to offer guests in-house catering and guided fishing trips. It can also be reserved for private events.