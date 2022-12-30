As 2023 approaches, many people may look for ways to improve their lives and make New Year’s resolutions. It’s a time to recharge, reset and reevaluate things or habits one wants to change.
While New Year’s resolutions can fall under any area of one’s life, there are a few areas most people focus on.
Ahead of the new year's arrival, four East Texas professionals are sharing their top wellness tips in areas of finance, mental health, nutrition, and physical health.
Financial wellness
Bryan White, Edward Jones Financial Advisor based in Flint, encourages people to not let inflation derail your investment strategy.
"As many know, inflation was the big financial story of 2022, hitting a 40-year high," Edward Jones writes. "And while it may moderate somewhat this year, it will likely still be higher than what we experienced the past decade or so. Even so, it’s a good idea to try not to let today’s inflation harm your investment strategy for the future."
According to Edward Jones, that's what happened last year. More than half of American workers either reduced their contributions to their 401(k)s and other retirement plans or stopped contributing completely during the third quarter of 2022, according to a survey by Allianz Life Insurance of North America.
Of course, focusing on your cash flow needs today is certainly understandable, but are there other ways you can free up some money, such as possibly lowering your spending, so you can continue contributing to your retirement accounts? It’s worth the effort because you could spend two or three decades as a retiree, according to Edward Jones.
Control your debts
Inflation can also be a factor in debt management. For example, your credit card debt could rise due to rising prices and variable credit card interest rate increases.
By paying your bill each month, you can avoid the effects of rising interest rates. If you do carry a balance, you might be able to transfer it to a lower-rate card, depending on your credit score. And if you’re carrying multiple credit cards, you might benefit by getting a fixed-rate debt consolidation loan.
In any case, the lower your debt payments, the more you can invest for your long-term goals.
Review your investment portfolio
At least once a year, Edward Jones advisors suggest you review your investment portfolio to determine if it’s still appropriate for your goals, risk tolerance and time horizon.
"But be careful not to make changes just because you feel your recent performance is not what it should have been," Edward Jones writes. W
hen the financial markets are down, as was the case for most of 2022, even quality investments, such as stocks of companies with solid business fundamentals and strong prospects, can see declines in value. But if these investments are still suitable for your portfolio, you may want to keep them.
Prepare for the unexpected
If you encountered a large unexpected expense, such as the need for a major home repair, how would you pay for it? If you didn’t have the money readily available, you might be forced to dip into your long-term investments or retirement accounts.
To prevent this, Edwards Jones advisors like White suggest you build an emergency fund containing three to six months’ worth of living expenses — or a year’s worth, if you’re retired — with the money kept in a low-risk, liquid account.
Mental Wellness
Ben Turney, Tyler-based Mission Partner Services owner and mental health advocate, says you should learn to "disown perfectionism."
"No one is the perfect parent, spouse, employee, or child," according to Turney. "By working toward perfection, people forget the big picture and try to reach something that is unattainable."
Perfection is the enemy of good enough, Turney said.
"Everyone makes mistakes, no one is the best at everything; realizing that should provide an opportunity to have mercy on ourselves and others. We only get one shot at life, it's ours to enjoy and perfectionism prevents that enjoyment."
Another thing Turney suggests is asking for help.
"If you are struggling emotionally or mentally, it's like getting stuck in a mud pit and you cannot pull yourself out. Don't wait until you are in the deepest part before asking for help. If you see yourself sinking, it's much easier to get out asking for help early.
"If you think you are the only one that has ever struggled or failed at something; you are not. There are people and organizations out there that want to help, let them."
Finances are another area of wellness, but making financial goals can tie into your mental wellness as well.
Turney said there are a lot of people struggling with making ends meet, and a written budget will help show where the money is going.
There is significant stress when there is not enough money at the end of the month, Turney said. However, when the money is essentially spent at the beginning of the month, there shouldn't be surprises. That includes setting money aside for emergencies.
When it comes to friendships, Turney says to be the kind of friend you wish you had.
"There are so many opportunities to be alone -- working from home, online schooling, online shopping, etc., that we may miss opportunities to communicate with and commune with one another," Turney said. "Loneliness is a real thing; it's different than being by yourself. By putting some effort into relationships, that loneliness can go away. If you are waiting for someone else to make the first move, chances are they are doing the same thing."
Speaking of others, one thing you can do to help your own mental wellness is to something for someone else, Turney said.
"Oftentimes, there is some much emphasis on work, tending to the household, children, and spouse that we forget there are others out there," Turney said. "It does not have to be a grand gesture; it can be something as simple as seeing a person in need and doing what you can to help. Go rake an elderly person's yard, pick up trash in the neighborhood, or get to know someone who cannot get out. You can be that person that helps someone else in need."
Nutritional Wellness
Katelynn Duncan, owner of KD Nutrition & Fitness in Tyler, has several tips when it comes to nutritional wellness.
Mindfulness
Duncan recommends you stay mindful.
"You have worked hard to teach yourself the habits you have built thus far. Use those to release any stress, guilt or shame around food. Just be mindful of the choices you make," she said. "Be mindful of your fullness and hunger cues. If you are feeling full, don't feel obligated to finish your plate. If you are starving before the social event, maybe have a snack beforehand. Going anywhere overly hungry can lead to eyes bigger than our stomachs and over indulging on the not so nutritious items.
Not one food is "bad"
"Each food is simply composed of one, two or three of the three macronutrients our body needs to function optimally on a daily basis. If we focus too much on what one food is good or bad it can make, making healthy choices confusing for many," she said. "One of the first things I teach my clients is what each macronutrient does for the body and how to read a food label, which takes out the confusing myths of paying attention to foods labeled low sodium, low carbohydrates, low sugar, and others. Anything can be labeled 'low' but the question I always ask them is what are you comparing that to, what is low? Enjoy a little of everything. Enjoy grandma's brownies and a friend’s casserole. Food is to be enjoyed, to fuel our bodies."
Stick to normal eating patterns and physical routines
Duncan encourages people to get in some physical movement before a social event and make sure to eat protein-rich, wholesome choices for breakfast and lunch to reduce the cravings.
"This will make you feel better, increase endorphins and is known to put people in the right mindset toward their eating patterns the rest of the day," she said.
Duncan said protein is important for satiety, which includes but is not limited to fish, dairy products, poultry, legumes, beans, and ready-to-drink nutritional shakes.
"People tend to crave something when they do not eat enough protein. Our body will naturally crave until we provide it what it needs," she said. "Normally that is protein or a micronutrient we have been low on that day."
She added that it's important to note every person has individual needs.
Enjoy yourself and make memories
"Worrying about who is on the latest diet, or how good or different someone looks this year should not be the head of topics at the dinner table or social event," Duncan said. "If you have a hard time with your body image, or eating patterns, and someone mentions those topics, kindly remove yourself from the conversation or change the topic. These are not times to bring up stress, fear, anxiety or worry. It is a time to get together with family and friends and make memories."
Physical Wellness
Johnny Barrera, B-FIT Tyler owner and personal trainer, has a few key recommendations when it comes to making physical goals this year.
Change your mindset
Most people need to change their mindset about health and fitness, Barrera said.
"It is unfortunate that is seems to be a task to be healthy. People think that it takes hours and hours of working out to lose weight and get healthy and it doesn’t," Barrera said. "We are in the fight against social media and reality."
Hire a professional
"A lot of people are lost when it comes to nutrition and working out," Barrera said. "People get memberships, walk into the gym for the first time and have no clue what to do. Not only will a professional create a plan including nutrition and workouts but they are also going to educate on how simple the process really is of getting and staying healthy really is."
Set realistic goals
Barrera said the ultimate goal is to set a long-term goal. For example, if weight loss is your goal, say you want to lose 50 pounds. Barrera recommends setting that long-term goal then doing some "reverse engineering."
"Instead of 20 pounds in one month, focus on 1 pound a week," Barrera said.
Barrera added that this is also true for nutrition.
"There is no special diet that is going to cure weight and health issues. Most diets 'fail' people because they are unrealistic to what their goals are and most plans are just a cookie cutter plan."
Create a plan of action
It is important for someone to know when they are going to workout and what they are going to eat, Barrera said.
"Scheduling in workouts like a business meeting and meal prepping food in advance is extremely helpful. If someone doesn’t like to cook, hiring someone to cook or purchasing pre-prepped meals can help. But, it’s important to plan each day to make sure you stay on track and don’t make any excuses."
Never give up
"A lot of people give up way too soon. When they think they aren’t losing weight, then many people quit," Barrera said. "It is important for people to know it’s not just about weight but also body composition."
At B-FIT Tyler, Barrera said they use an “Inbody” so the client will better understand if they are losing fat and gaining muscle.
"I always ask people, 'If you lose 5 pounds of fat and gain 5 pounds of muscle, how much did you lose?' The answer is 'absolutely nothing' but their body is changing," Barrera said. "Don’t give up and continue making changes to your plan until you find what works for you. It’s not a one-size fits all situation."
Whether you choose to focus on one area of wellness or every area, be sure to take advice from these East Texas professionals in order to accomplish your goals.