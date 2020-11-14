East Texas paramedic and longtime first responder Steve Finley isn’t used to being in the limelight.
But after spending 83 days in the hospital, including 50 days in a coma, due to COVID-19, it’s something he’s humbled by and having to get used to.
During his hospitalization, he received a plethora of support from friends, loved ones and strangers across small-town East Texas.
After living for months in medical facilities and completing rehabilitation, he has been at home in Mineola for nearly a month now after returning on Oct. 21.
“I’m getting stronger and feeling better every day,” he said.
His recovery is a huge turn of events compared to the lowest point during his illness, when doctors told his wife, Jaime, it might be time to “pull the plug.” But after they tried one more steroid, he began to improve within a week and soon woke up from his coma.
Steve said he went from being near his death bed to soon sitting up and using FaceTime with his family.
Reuniting with his family is something that can’t be put into words, Steve said.
He and Jaime have five kids together, including three who are grown along with a 16-year-old and 12-year-old. They are both heavily involved in their younger kids’ sport activities at Mineola ISD. He said it was important to get home and back to those games.
At first, the facility would only let one person in at a time and the children couldn’t come inside, but the nurses pulled some strings and the family came together in-person finally.
For 30 years, Finley has served as a first-responder in some capacity.
Although currently on disability leave due to his recovery, he is a paramedic and station captain for Christus EMS stationed in Wills Point and a volunteer for Mineola Fire Department. He retired from the Plano Fire Department in 2010.
He called it a humbling experience to be the person being taken care of.
“I’ve been the person that did everything for everybody else,” he said. “I always lead from the back, and now I’m thrust into the spotlight.”
Jaime documented the journey of Steve’s time in the hospital on their Facebook page, which led to a large amount of community support from friends and community members.
He said the Facebook posts didn’t surprise him because he knows that journaling helps her cope.
“I asked her to journal to help her through the process,” he said. “I was happy and proud. I think that let her get the emotions out.”
That spotlight shining on Steve was the community rallying together for him and his family. Several fundraisers were held during his hospitalization, such as golf tournaments and events at local businesses.
The hashtag #FinleyStrong was plastered on signs and T-shirts to show everyone’s compassion and care. He’s extremely thankful for all of the support.
“I’m humbled by the support of my family,” he said. “Every time I go to the grocery store, I’m stopped by people I don’t know. I just don’t have the tools to show appreciation for everything they’ve done.”
When he first awoke and saw bits of community outreach, he thought it might be a joke or just a small group of people.
But after coming home to see a escort led by fire departments from Smith and Wood counties, the event solidified that his support system was large as dozens of community members gathered along the way in church parking lots.
The departments included firefighters in Mineola, Hainesville, Alba, Perryville and Noonday.
“It was at that moment I realized this reached out a lot further than I thought it did,” Finley said. “It’s not what I’m used to. It swells my heart and brings a tear to my eye.”
Time in Hospital
He called the whole experience of being hospitalized for months and in a coma “pretty overwhelming.”
“While I was in a coma, I lost 80 pounds,” he said. “My muscle didn’t know what to do or how to do it. For me, it was a flash in the pan, but for my family it was two months without me.”
Finley’s recovery has both physical and psychological components, he said, especially having to deal with the memories of dreams during his coma.
“It’s almost like PTSD,” he said. “While I was in a coma, all my dreams and visions were about being held against my will.”
He recalled having dreams of being constantly held back by the government or some kind of higher power, including one instance of his kids being killed.
“It took me some time to convince myself that did not happen,” Finley said.
Throughout the coma he was in fight mode and doctors would say he seemed agitated as he laid in the hospital bed.
Now, being in tight spaces or having the blankets too close can invoke a sense of feeling trapped.
After spending so much time in the hospital bed, Steve also has a bed sore that hinders his ability to sit and needs time to heal. He’s also had trouble moving his left shoulder and hand due to the long-term hospital stay.
Due to the emotional and physical stress, Steve said his hair quit growing, which doctors say can be a common experience for those with COVID-19. His daughter, who lives next door, was diagnosed with the virus and also experienced hair loss.
“I shaved my head so it wasn’t that big of deal to me,” he said.
But despite the challenges, Steve is moving forward and doing a lot of things that he would normally do, such as cooking, going to the grocery store and more.
He said even the doctors are surprised at how well he’s doing.
“They say I’m ahead of schedule on my physical side,” he said.
He’s especially thankful for his wife who supported him throughout his coma and time in the hospital to ensure he received the best care possible.
Steve said because of Jaime’s dedication several people have reached out to them online for advice and guidance on how to help their loved one diagnosed with COVID-19.
He said of some of the people who have reached out, their loved one died, and he and the others had similar symptoms.
“It was only then I realized how lucky I am,” he said. “It leaves me begging the question, ‘Why me?’ It’s kind of a crazy feeling.”
He said there’s still a sense of disbelief, but he also feels humbled after going through his illness and receiving such an outpouring of love.
After having such an experience with COVID-19, Finley said this is something he wished he would have taken more seriously earlier.
“Initially, I did not respect it like I should have. Looking back I was wrong. It’s changing people’s lives every day,” Finley said. “I want people to know although people have easy days, there are those who lose their life.”
Although the virus has disrupted his family’s typical ebb and flow of life, he’s grateful that the new challenges aren’t as overwhelming as others.
“It reminds us what we do have, and by comparison those other things seem really small,” he said.