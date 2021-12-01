A group of East Texas organizations are working to spread awareness in honor of World AIDS Day on Wednesday.
The first day of December each year has been designated as World AIDS Day since 1988 as an international day to raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic cause by the spread of HIV infection. The day also serves as a time to honor and mourn those who have died due to the disease.
East Texas Cares Resource Center, East Texas Chapter of the Links, Texas College, Jarvis Christian College, Wiley College and Special Health Resources have been working together to prepare to host a virtual education program open to the community. The program will be held via Zoom on Wednesday at noon and at 7 p.m. with an additional showing Saturday.
East Texas Cares Resource Center is encouraging members of the community to take part in the virtual event to help spread awareness and education about the disease.
“This is the largest collaboration for World AIDS Day to occur in the East Texas community,” East Texas Cares Resource Center said in a statement. “This is the most acknowledged day of awareness of HIV/AIDS which is in its 40th year of continuation of this virus and disease.”
Jeanette Deas Calhoun said this collaboration and others with community groups are needed to end new infections. Calhoun said Sharon Roy, President of the East Texas Chapter of the Links, will continue efforts to educate the community about prevention measures.
Topics covered in Wednesday’s presentations will include building confidence to prescribe treatment for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)/non-occupational post exposure prophylaxis (nPEP) and ending the HIV epidemic through prevention.
The event will also honor those who have “lost the battle to this health issue over the past 40 years,” East Texas Cares Resource Center said.
Sha’Terra Johnson, health planner coordinator with the HIV Resource Group based in Houston, will deliver the keynote address. Mayor Pro Tem Shirley McKellar will present a proclamation on behalf of the City of Tyler.
The community is invited to join the virtual presentation via Zoom at https://bit.ly/31mgsEk