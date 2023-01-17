Human trafficking is defined as modern-day slavery and has no place anywhere, but officials say the problem is everywhere.
“Every year millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide,” said Becky Cunio, executive director of local nonprofit For the Silent, “including right here in East Texas.”
With January recognized as Human Trafficking Month, many organizations are speaking out to continue the spread of awareness, push for prevention and educate the public the realities and horrors of human trafficking.
“Many myths and misconceptions exist,” Cunio said. “Recognizing key indicators of human trafficking is the first step in identifying victims and can help save a life.”
Not all indicators listed are present in every human trafficking situation, and the presence or absence of any of the indicators is not necessarily proof of human trafficking, according to Cunio.
One of many misconceptions of trafficking is that the victims are randomly kidnapped, a scenario often sensationalized in movies or TV.
“We need to get rid of that misconception,” said Maria Villarreal, human trafficking specialist for the Family Crisis Center of East Texas. “That’s why it is up to us to identify what human trafficking is.”
The majority of cases happen when a family member, boyfriend or girlfriend will manipulate a victim, which is easy to do when it’s someone they love or trust, according to Villarreal.
To lure victims, traffickers might use: violence, manipulation, false promises of well-paying jobs, romantic relationships, language barriers, fear of their traffickers, and/or fear of law enforcement frequently keep victims from seeking help, making human trafficking a hidden crime.
“The trauma caused by the traffickers can be so great that many may not identify themselves as victims or ask for help,” Cunio said, “even in highly public settings.”
Traffickers look for those who are easy targets for a variety of reasons, including: psychological or emotional vulnerability, economic hardship, lack of a social safety net, natural disasters or political instability.
“Victims are often so isolated that they don’t have a car, driver’s license or have the means to travel or get away," Villarreal said.
According to the researchers at the University of Texas School of Social Work, at any given time, an estimated 313,000 people are being trafficked in the state of Texas.
That includes 79,000 children and youth who are victims of sex trafficking and 234,00 adults who are victims of labor trafficking.
“We all have a responsibility to help protect Texas children from exploitation and to break this cycle,” Cunio said.
If you have any reason to suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or humantraffickinghotline.org.