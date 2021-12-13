An East Texas nonprofit organization that was initially created in response to the HIV epidemic in 1989 continues to advocate for HIV awareness.
East Texas Cares Resource Center aims to educate the community and break stigmas by providing resources, all while encouraging those who are diagnosed have a future.
The group provides medical care and support services, and through the month of December, is highlighting services offered for the HIV community.
In the East Texas region, 2019 data shows there were 1,492 people living with HIV, and 82 more were newly diagnosed. According to Texas Department of State and Health Services data, the rate of people living with HIV in Smith County, which represents cases per 100,000 population, was 216.5 through December 2019, the most recent data. In Gregg County, that rate was higher, at 415.5.
According to state data, there were 504 people living with HIV in Smith County in 2019 and 515 cases of people living with HIV in Gregg County.
As part of its education efforts, Executive Director Dr. Jeanette Deas Calhoun said the group has visited all three historically black colleges "because numbers are higher with people of color."
The resource center provides prevention programs and services, including HIV testing and the prescription of PrEP, the pre-exposure prophylaxis that prevents HIV by about 99% when taken every day, significantly reducing possibility of exposure from sexual intercourse.
Hannah Dimiceli, HIV prevention specialist, spoke about the basics of HIV to students and highlighted PrEP.
“Anyone can benefit for it, but people who are at higher risk are a good candidate for it,” Dimiceli said.
Just Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to encourage doctors to inform to all sexually active adults about drugs that can help prevent HIV, including PrEP.
Dimiceli said many people still don’t know about the prescription and that it’s free with the no-cost program they offer that covers the costs.
The resource center also offers free HIV testing, which is required before talking about the prescription to prevent HIV, as a negative test is needed. PrEP is not effective for those already diagnosed with HIV.
The organization’s goal is to continue spreading the word to minimize the number of people infected with HIV in the East Texas area, where Calhoun said infections are higher due to the lack of knowledge. That lack of knowledge stems from the way HIV is perceived, Calhoun said.
“Like a number of topics, it makes people uncomfortable to talk about. We’re committed to prevention and we’ll remain committed to prevention and try to do more with that in the upcoming year,” she said.
The nonprofit organization has also put up billboards around Tyler city limits to educate about PrEP.
Though the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year and early this year, the nonprofit expanded its mission and added a food pantry to its services. While food pantries closed during quarantine, the East Texas Cares Resource Center was one of three in Tyler to stay open.
Pantry Coordinator and Director Paul Miller weighed in and added the stigma of HIV needs to be gone so seeking help is not taboo, and that becoming the face of a program has brought stigma to their organization as well.
Opening a pantry to the public and changing the mission statement was something that helped remove that stigma so that people weren’t afraid to approach “Tyler AIDS services.”
“There’s persons who are living with HIV who were terrified,” Miller said. “I could feel the fear, and to see the fear of people who would come up."
Expanding their services to helping people with needs removes that stigma that sometimes doesn’t allow people to take responsibility for what they may or may not be dealing with.
Miller said eventually, not addressing the diagnosis will become taboo instead of seeking help.
Today, the resource center helps seniors and anyone who needs food assistance or affordable health insurance.
Christie Cofer, director of support services, said she saw a success story just this week.
“A newly diagnosed client who didn’t know where to go was diagnosed and devastated and showed up at the doctor’s office and they were able to help him medically, but mentally and just the stress and stigma… Then, he heard about our agency,” she said. “He came into the door and realized it’s not a death sentence and there are services available for him. Now the rest is history. They’re getting the services they need to live their life."