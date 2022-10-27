Helping Heroes Hunt, a nonprofit aimed at providing injured, wounded, and disabled veterans and their family a way to enjoy outdoor activities, is one of five finalists chosen for the Land Rover Defenders Service Awards in the Veteran Outreach category.
The nonprofit operates through Heroes Ranch, established in 2020. The ranch broke ground for its new fully accessible and adaptive Trophy Hunting Ranch in August of last year.
Susan Sawyer, who owns the ranch with husband Freeman, said they applied for the award after a friend suggested the idea.
“We submitted a three-minute video about what we do and how a Land Rover Defender 130 could help us in our mission,” Sawyer said. “We received notification from Land Rover that we were in the top 5, out of over 800, via a video conference call.”
During the conference call they were informed that Chase Bank had donated $5,000 to each of the top five finalists and final voting was explained.
“The voting portion was explained to us and that whoever received the most online votes during the voting period from Oct. 21 through Nov. 6 would be the winner of a new Land Rover Defender 130 and $25,000,” she said.
Sawyer said just being named a finalist was a tremendous help to the organization.
“As a nonprofit organization, it is crucial to have monetary support and volunteers. Being a finalist means that we will get more recognition for Heroes Ranch and Helping Heroes Hunt, our 501c3,” she said. “It will allow us to host more heroes and their families and will grow our network of support for these individuals who have given so much for all of us.”
However, Sawyer said being chosen as award recipient would be a dream come true.
“Being chosen as the winner for this award would serve many purposes. We would get national recognition for our organization, winning a Land Rover Defender 130 would be invaluable for transporting Heroes around our ranch in any weather condition, and we would be awarded $25,000 which would be used to sponsor additional Heroes and their families to experience Heroes Ranch,” she said.
Last year, Land Rover launched the Defender Service Awards to recognize nonprofits for their accomplishments. Land Rover was so inspired by its winning organizations that they are back for a second year.
Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America said the company was honored to continue recognizing organizations making a difference.
“After a successful introduction of the first ‘Defender Service Awards’ in 2021, we are honored to continue the legacy of recognizing organizations that make a difference in their communities,” he said. “This year, along with our presenting sponsor Chase and five category sponsors, we will be able to reward nonprofits with customized Defender 130 vehicles and monetary donations to help further their causes.”
One hundred percent of donations received by Helping Heroes Hunt are used to sponsor heroes and their families to experience the great outdoors, camaraderie, fellowship and healing that comes with Heroes Ranch, according to Sawyer.
“At Heroes Ranch, we are open to all heroes, but we specialize in helping those individuals who have injuries that maybe cannot be accommodated at similar places. Our facilities and equipment are designed and chosen to assist those who are wheelchair bound,” Sawyer explained. “We have Trackchairs that can go anywhere on the ranch, Polaris side by sides which have been modified to accommodate a wheelchair and can be driven with hand controls, wheelchair accessible deer and duck blinds, concrete docks for fishing and more.”
“Additionally, we are under construction on a six bed/seven bath ADA friendly home that will be able to house three Heroes and their families,” she added.
Heroes Ranch is located in Quitman, approximately 30 miles from Tyler.
For more information on Heroes Ranch and Helping Heroes Hunt, visit the Helping Heroes Hunt Website.
Voting is open through Nov. 6, voters can vote up to once a day.
To vote, click here.