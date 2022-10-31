Officials: 1 man dead in Winona mobile home fire
The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire in Winona that left an elderly man dead on Monday morning.
Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said the call came in at 5:22 a.m. Monday that a mobile home was on fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona.
The fire marshal’s office, as well as fire departments from Winona, Red Springs, Chapel Hill and Jackson Heights, responded and found one person dead at the scene, according to Hogue.
Officials hadn't released the victim's name as of Monday afternoon and were continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
DPS: Pedestrian dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Smith County
An East Texas man was killed in a pedestrian-versus-vehicle incident on Saturday morning, according to a release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton.
James E. Young, 59, of Longview, was walking in the westbound lane of State Highway 31, about 6 miles east of Tyler, around 5:40 a.m. Saturday, DPS said. Young was in the westbound lane when a vehicle struck him. After that collision, a second vehicle struck Young.
Both drivers were treated and released on scene.
Young was pronounced dead at a Tyler hospital later that morning.
Road conditions were wet but the weather was clear at the time of the crash, according to DPS.
DPS: East Texas man dies in four-vehicle crash
UPSHUR COUNTY — An East Texas man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton.
James R. Flanagan, 85, of Longview died in the four-vehicle crash at 9:55 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 271, about 4 miles north of Gilmer.
Flanagan was stopped on the highway shoulder attempting to make an illegal U-turn when Rafael Flores, 42, of Tyler, collided with Flanagan's vehicle. Flanagan's vehicle then hit two other vehicles, one driven by Joshua Harms, 44, of El Paso, and an unattended tractor-trailer that was legally parked.
Flanagan was pronounced dead on scene, according to DPS. He was not wearing a seat belt. The two other drivers were not injured and were wearing their seat belts.
Weather conditions were dry and clear. The crash remains under investigation.
Bullard rescinds ends restrictions on outdoor watering
BULLARD — The city of Bullard has rescinded its stage one water conservation notice that restricted when city residents could water outdoors beginning Monday.
Due to drought conditions, the city implemented the stage 1 water conservation, later went into the stronger stage 2 and back to stage 1 in early September.
Under stage 1, the restrictions stated when residents could water outdoors and those who violated the rules could face a fine.
Fundraiser set for man who died in chemical plant incident
HARRISON COUNTY — A GoFundMe online fundraiser will benefit the family of a Joyce Crane employee who died in a workplace accident on Oct. 24.
A statement from Joyce Crane identified the employee who died as Charlton "Will" Davidson, 28. Joyce Crane regularly works as a contractor at the Eastman Chemical Co. site just outside Longview, and the accident occurred at the chemical plant. Joyce Crane said Davidson, whose obituary described him as a crane operator, had worked for the company since 2014.
“Mr. Davidson was a valued member of our team and the community at Joyce Crane. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all those affected,” said Joe Bob Joyce, Joyce Crane president, in a prepared statement. “Joyce Crane is fully cooperating with the investigation of this incident.”
Davidson's Joyce Crane co-workers started the online fundraiser, and established a Venmo account people may donate to: @WillDavidsonsFamily.