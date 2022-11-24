1-year-old in critical condition, others injured after Kilgore wreck
KILGORE — A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition at a Shreveport hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Kilgore.
The Kilgore Police Department said two adults and two children were injured when a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2017 Ford F250 collided at the intersection of State Highway 135 and Peavine Road.
Austin Morris, 25, of Gladewater, was driving the Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Peavine Road when he failed to yield the right-of-way while his vehicle entered the intersection of Peavine Road and State Highway 135, police said.
Morris' vehicle then collided with the 2017 Ford F250 that was driving northbound on State Highway 135, according to police.
Morris and the three other people in his vehicle, a woman, 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy, were injured and taken to local hospitals. The 1-year-old was then flown to Shreveport for treatment, police said.
The driver of the 2017 Ford F250, Antonia Sanchez, 58, of Gilmer, was not injured. This crash remains under investigation, KPD stated.
Police: Marshall man charged in store shooting kills himself
MARSHALL — A man who was charged in a shooting at a Marshall clothing store has died from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Montrel Hatton, 39, of Marshall was identified by witnesses after a shooting at Citi Trends in June. According to the Marshall Police Department, Hatton entered the store and opened fire, injuring two women. Hatton turned himself in on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon a few days later.
A bond forfeiture warrant for Hatton was issued this past week after he did not appear at a pre-trial hearing, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office was notified Thursday that Hatton had disabled an ankle monitor that was issued as part of his bond conditions.
“Furthermore, Hatton contacted a probation officer ... who oversees pre-trial release subjects. Hatton’s comments to the probation officer were alarming, and concern grew for Hatton and the victims in this case,” the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said it received information Thursday that Hatton was possibly in the 500 block of Pearson Street in Avinger, and Harrison and Cass County law enforcement officials responded to that location.
“Once deputies attempted to speak with Hatton inside a residence and in the presence of family, he attempted to take his life with a self-inflicted gunshot,” the sheriff’s office said.
Hatten was taken by helicopter to a Shreveport medical center, where he died as a result of his injuries Thursday evening, the sheriff’s office said.
“Cass County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded and will lead this investigation, which is standard practice on all suicide incidents,” the sheriff’s office said.