Officials: Two people shot at outdoor gathering at Wiley College
MARSHALL — Two people were shot early Sunday on the Wiley College campus and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said in a statement.
The statement said the shooting took place after a brief altercation during an outdoor gathering on the Marshall campus.
“According to witnesses, during this brief altercation, a person, who is not a student of Wiley College, went to a vehicle and retrieved a firearm, returned to the gathering and opened fire on the crowd,” the college said.
The two people were not involved in the altercation, according to witnesses.
Marshall police, in a statement issued Monday, said they responded to the 700 block of Wiley Avenue after multiple calls about gunfire. Police responded along with the Wiley College Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
When officers arrived, Marshall police said they found one gunshot victim, and the shooter had fled the scene. A second gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
Wiley College said the people involved in the shooting were not Wiley College students.
“The incident is currently under investigation by the city of Marshall Police Department and the Wiley College Police Department,” Wiley College said. “The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but updates will be provided as they become available."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Anonymous tips can be made the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.
1 dead in major crash in Longview
LONGVIEW — Longview police confirmed at least one person died in a major wreck at the intersection of Alpine Road and E. Loop 281 Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the scene in the 800 block of East Loop 281 on the westbound side of the roadway underneath the Alpine bridge.
Officials respond to rollover crash
RUSK COUNTY — Rusk County officials on Wednesday responded to a rollover involving a semi.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the crash occurred on State Highway 315, near Farm-to-Market Road 840.
Details concerning injuries were unknown at press time.
Officials: 1 injured in motorcycle crash
FLINT — Smith County officials on Wednesday responded to a crash involving a motorcycle that left at least one person injured.
According to witnesses, the crash occurred on Highway 155, in front of Brookshire's in Flint.
At least one person was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Details concerning the extent of the injuries were unknown at press time.
I-20 near Harrison-Gregg County border to be closed Sunday morning
A portion of eastbound Interstate 20 will be closed early Sunday morning as crews will be removing a dynamic message sign, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
The temporary closure is set to last from midnight to 6 a.m. Sunday.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at U.S. 259 (exit 596) and can reenter the interstate at Loop 281 (exit 599).
Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time for travel if they plan to be in the area during that time, TxDOT said.