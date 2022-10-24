Mount Pleasant fire captain dies
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Fire Department Capt. Robby Bragg died over the weekend, according to a media release from the city.
Bragg, 46, succumbed to injuries sustained in a "tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area" on Thursday night, according to the city.
The city said Bragg was a valued member of the fire department family for 28 years.
"There are no words that can describe the impact of his loss upon our department, and in our community," said Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Larry McRae.
Bragg was "dedicated to serving and protecting the community and equally dedicated to the colleagues he led and worked beside," the city said. He had a "big heart, incredible skill and expertise, and always, great courage."
Bragg was awarded the Life Saving Award in 2006 for rescuing a citizen from a burning structure, the city stated.
The city shared the news on social media "with heavy hearts" and prayed for Bragg to rest in peace.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at South Jefferson Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. prior to the service, the fire department announced on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon.
Incident kills Joyce Crane employee at Eastman in Longview
LONGVIEW — A Joyce Crane employee working at the Eastman Chemical site in Longview died following a crane incident on Monday.
Eastman spokeswoman Kristin Parker and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death.
"We are deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time," Parker said.
East Texas man in jail after violating protective order
COFFEE CITY — The Coffee City Police Department arrested a man after finding him with an underage girl listed on a protective order against him.
On Friday night, Sergeant C. Welch stopped Darren McKinley and a young woman as he was driving on FM 315 near FM 3506.
According to Coffee City Police, McKinley showed to have an active protective order in Smith County with two female juveniles listed and one of them was with McKinley when he was stopped by Welch.
Officers arrested McKinley for violating the protective order and took him to Henderson County Jail.
The underage girl was released to her mother, officials said.