Registration open for PATH's Coats for Kids
PATH, or People Attempting To Help, has opened registration for its annual Coats for Kids drive and it will last through Oct. 31.
To register, parents and guardians must bring a photo ID plus a valid form of ID for each child registered. This can include a birth certificate, Social Security card, school ID or report card.
Walk-ins are welcome at PATH, 402 W. Front St. in Tyler, during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For more information, contact 903-597-7284 or email info@pathhelps.org.
Portions of SPCA of East Texas dog park close temporarily for repairs
The SPCA of East Texas announced that a portion of its Bossart Bark Park, at 3393 W Grande Blvd, will be closed this week.
Parks A and B will be closed for repairs and guests are asked to use Parks C and D on the south side of the road.
"Please be respectful of your dogs and others as we share park space temporarily," SPCA said on Facebook.
Board approves Tyler home as local historical landmark
Tyler Historical Preservation Board approved the designation of the home at 2017 Hilltop Drive as a local historical landmark on Oct. 5.
The ranch-style home was constructed in 1939 and is located in the Azalea Residential National Historic District.
Local landmark designation is a voluntary program for properties of special significance in terms of historical, architectural or cultural importance and possess integrity of design, setting, materials, and association with the cultural history of Tyler.
There are 138 properties designated as local historic landmarks. Properties listed in the local historic landmark register are eligible for abatement of 50 percent of city ad valorem property tax.
The Tyler Historical Preservation Board, created in 1969 and responsible for promoting and designating areas of historical, cultural or architectural importance, meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at 423 W. Ferguson St.
Christus to host self-defense class for runners
Christus Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute will host a self-defense class for runners at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
Runners, athletes and anyone interested are welcome to attend this class to learn techniques of how to be better prepared while training alone or to defend themselves if attacked.
Brandon Jones of Tyler Kung Fu will teach the techniques and also offer advice on staying safe.
Visit www.christushealth.org for more information.
Therapet set to host fundraiser
Therapet will host its Totally Unleashed fundraiser from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Cascades Country Club in Tyler.
There will be dancing and live music by Big Daddy Band, dinner, dessert and an open bar, games of chance, live and silent auctions and of course, visits with the Therapets.
The 11th annual celebration is a casual gala that is expected to draw over 300 supporters, according to the organization.
Sponsorships start at $500 and go up to $20,000. Tickets are $150 each.
In-kind and monetary donations are also welcome.
Freedom 5K to benefit Bullard Education Foundation
The Freedom 5K to benefit the Bullard Education Foundation is set for 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at Bullard High School.
This is a race to honor veterans which benefits the education foundation to provide scholarships for students an grants for innovation, technology and investment.
Early packet pick-up will be 7 to 8 a.m. Nov. 3, 7 to 8 a.,. and 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 or race day pick-up from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Nov. 5.
Register at www.bit.ly/freedom5kregistration.
Halloween Wood Bat tournament registration open
The Chapel Hill Baseball/Softball Association will host its Halloween Wood Bat Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The cost is $250 per team. The game will feature double elimination, a prize for best team costumes and more. Pay at plate umpires, $20 per team, per game. 12-person team, 14 max, 8/4 (9/5) minimum. Alcohol is allowed by bringing your own with a cup, no glass.
Concessions will be open.
For more information and registration, call 903-258-8821.
Portion of Whataburger proceeds to benefit Blue Santa Nov. 29
From 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29, participating Whataburger restaurants in East Texas will donate 50% of their proceeds to Blue Santa to benefit families in need this Christmas.
Participating locations include: Whataburger #32, 1739 S. Beckham Ave, Tyler; Whataburger #887, 6288 N. U.S. Hwy 271, Tyler; Whataburger #1107, 5916 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler; Whataburger #1145, 12445 Hwy 64 East, Chapel Hill; Whataburger #1146, 2215 W. Gentry Pkwy, Tyler; Whataburger #972, 12405 Hwy 155 South, Tyler; Whataburger #730, 6849 S. Broadway, Tyler; Whataburger #580, 1717 SSE Loop 323, Tyler; Whataburger #980, 5003 Troup Hwy, Tyler; Whataburger #667, 345 SSW Loop 323, Tyler; Whataburger #117, 4825 S Broadway Ave Tyler; and Whataburger #972, 12405 Hwy 155 S Flint/Gresham.
For more information, visit www.tylerpolice.org/about/blue-santa.
Fall festival set in Tyler
The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will host the Fall Family Fun Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.
The event will feature booths with games and candy, a costume contest, photo opportunities, face painting, jumpers and food trucks.
For more information, visit www.tylerparksandrec.com.