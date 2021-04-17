East Texas Men in Harmony will be the featured musical entertainment at the 78th annual reunion for Camp Fannin trainees and their families on April 24 at UT Health Science Center at Tyler.
The group will lead the singing of the National Anthem and will provide various patriotic selections. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. in the Presidents Conference Center at the new facility for the School of Rural and Public Health.
The UTHSCT began as the 1,500 bed Army Hospital at Camp Fannin in May 1943. The health center has over 600 acres at the original 16,000-acre Camp Fannin infantry training facility.
For additional information, please go to Camp Fannin.org or Camp Fannin.net or call 903-592-3724.
Although the event is free to the public, seating is limited. Please e-mail the Camp Fannin Association at campfannintexas@yahoo.com or call 903-592-3724 to preregister. All military veterans and their families are invited.