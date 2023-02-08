The East Texas Men In Harmony have started taking orders for its annual Singing Valentines fundraiser, the biggest of the year.
This fundraiser provides funds that help to pay for the music, coaching, website expense, as well as traveling expenses for the director and odds and ends expenses that come along during the year, according to East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus Vice President of Publicity and Marketing Melanie Baxter Black.
Singing Valentines, delivered on Feb. 13-14, include a love song sung by a quartet, a handcrafted card with a personal sentiment and a red silk rose. Video singing valentines are also available.
The East Texas Men In Harmony, which began in 2006, is an all-male a capella chorus that sings in four-part barbershop harmony from all over the East Texas area, representing over 20 towns in the Greater Tyler area, and as far away as Lufkin and Nacogdoches.
The group said its members come from all walks of life, and represent all age groups. The love of Barbershop Harmony brings the group together to sing at civic clubs, corporate parties, awards banquets, and anywhere else people gather for an evening of musical enjoyment.
The chorus is an affiliated chapter with the International Barbershop Harmony Society, with over 750 chapters and 24,000 members.
The ETMIH members enjoy competing with other choruses in the society and are especially looking forward to competing at the International level.
The chorus welcomes men of good character with a desire to improve their music skills to participate. A brief audition will let the music committee know where you fit in and the craft sessions work to blend the voices into an expanded unit sound.
Black said the Valentine’s fundraiser has been a huge success and continues to grow each year.
“We have had a great response and it grows every year as the word gets out about it," she said.
“What makes this gift unique is that for less than the cost of a dozen roses you can have a men's quartet dressed in tuxedoes show up at your sweetheart's work or home, present them with a silk rose and a handmade one-of-a-kind Valentine's card with your personalized message inside and then sing her or him a beautiful love song,” Black continued. “This is a Valentine's Day and memory that a dozen roses will never replace.”
Irv Englebrecht, of Class Reunion Quartet, recounts a memory of going to deliver a Singing Valentine to a mechanic who happened to be underneath a truck at the time of delivery.
“He rolled out from underneath the truck and mumbled ‘What the what?’ I told the man why we were there and handed him the rose and the card,” he said. “The big, burly man looked down at the rose and the card when we began to sing. Tears began to flow and the big, burly man turned to mush and he told Class Reunion ‘I didn't know she would do that for me.’
Englebrecht said that is one of the reasons that he does this every year, watching the faces of people who receive the Singing Valentines.
“It really makes an impact on people,” he said.
The East Texas Men In Harmony (ETMIH) is a 501(c)3 organization, and is comprised of men from all over the East Texas area, representing 17 towns in the Greater Tyler area.
“The members come from all walks of life; medical professionals, engineers, aircraft mechanics and several guys who retired so long ago, they don't remember what they did for a living,” said Black.
The deadline for video orders is Feb. 12 while all other orders must be in 24 hours prior to the delivery date and time. Singing Valentines are delivered on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.
For more information, visit www.etmeninharmony.com.